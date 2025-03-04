"Boards don’t hit back!!!" - Fans react to Jake Paul's hilarious reel mocking Gervonta Davis in the wake of controversial draw

MMA fans have reacted to a video of Jake Paul’s mockingly punching a life-size cutout of Gervonta Davis following ‘Tank’s’ controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr.

Davis put his WBA lightweight title on the line against Roach Jr. this past Saturday in a twelve-round back-and-forth battle. The judges scored it a majority draw, one scored the fight 115-113 for Davis while the other two had it 114-114.

The debatable moment came in the ninth round when Roach landed a jab, and as Davis moved toward the corner, he took a knee. The referee chose not to call it a knockdown, a decision that drew heavy criticism from boxing fans.

Paul recently shared an Instagram video of himself punching a life-size cutout of Davis, which appeared to be shot on an airport runway. In the caption, he issued a warning, writing:

“He’s lucky it wasn't me in there.”

This post is gaining traction on Instagram, with MMA enthusiasts rushing to the comment section to share their thoughts on ‘The Problem Child’s video.

One fan mocked Paul for his choice of opponents, writing:

“Bro he's tiny! As always, fight a boxer your age and size.”

Another user predicted that Paul would get knocked out by Davis in a potential match, commenting:

“U will get sleept in millisecond Imfao.”

One MMA enthusiast added:

“He thinks he face of boxing. Lost against Fury lol but calling out Canelo lol.”

Another Instagram user commented:

“Boards don't hit back!!!.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @jakepaul on Instagram]

Jake Paul heap praises Gervonta Davis and also vows to destroy him in a potential fight

Following Gervonta Davis' boxing fight with Lamont Roach Jr., Jake Paul took to X, lauding Davis as a boxer. However, he also vowed to destroy him in a potential fight, writing:

"Gervonta has my respect. Inside the ring, he comes to fight. One of the top five in the world right now. Outside the ring, he is standing on his own & representing America. I fu*k [stand] with it. I would destroy him in the ring, given the size. But I fu*k with what he represents. Tuning in tonight."

Check out Jake Paul’s X post below:

Expand Tweet

