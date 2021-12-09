"An experienced fighter in his weight class would demolish him"- Bob Arum dismisses Jake Paul as a serious competitive threat to any established prizefighters

Ever since Jake Paul made his pro-boxing debut in 2020, a lot has been said about his boxing skills. While some believe Paul possesses some skill, boxing icon Bob Arum lies on the opposite side of the spectrum.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bob Arum suggested that Jake Paul could be demolished by an experienced fighter in his weight class.

"I have never seen him fight, I don't know if he can fight or not fight. I'm inclined to believe that an experienced fighter in his weight class will demolish him because you know, an experienced fighter in any weight class will demolish a young fighter no matter what his amateur pedigree is. I cannot see why that would be different."

Watch Bob Arum's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Bob Arum is siding with the fact that an experienced fighter can beat a young fighter with any sort of amateur pedigree. It is worth noting that Jake Paul has only one amateur fight under his belt that too against a fellow YouTuber. For this reason, Arum believes the social media star turned boxer does not pose a threat to any experienced fighters in his weight class.

Jake Paul was supposed to take on his first 'pro-boxer' opponent in Tommy Fury. However, after Fury withdrew from the fight, Paul was quickly able to set up a rematch with Tyron Woodley, who had been clamoring for another shot at the younger Paul brother.

Will Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury in the future?

The chances of Jake Paul fighting Tommy Fury in the future seem slim. 'The Problem Child' was quite vocal about not giving Tyson Fury's younger brother another shot. Even though the Brit has had more professional fights than Jake Paul, 'TNT' was set for his biggest pay day yet.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. https://t.co/t1OFVQQBBt

Also Read Article Continues below

However, that chance was thrown out of the window after Tommy Fury had to withdraw from the fight. It will be interesting to see whether the fans will get to see these two cross paths in the ring or not.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by David Andrew