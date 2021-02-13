"Bobby Green just collapsed" - Dana White reveals why the UFC 258 Green-Miller pre-fight face-off didn't happen

Bobby Green collapsed backstage after the UFC 258 weigh-ins, which is why he and his opponent Jim Miller didn't participate in the pre-fight face-offs. UFC president Dana White revealed that Green had indeed collapsed after the weigh-ins and is receiving medical attention for the same.

UFC lightweight fighter Bobby Green is set to face fellow lightweight mainstay Jim Miller at UFC 258 (February 13, 2021). Green was the last fighter to step on the scales at the UFC 258 weigh-ins, and he successfully made the non-title bout lightweight limit of 156 pounds.

But after making weight for his all-important clash against Jim Miller, Bobby Green collapsed backstage. Addressing a myriad of topics during a media scrum, Dana White revealed that Green is undergoing treatment and doctors are trying to rehydrate him.

“Bobby Green just collapsed back there. Doctors are looking at him. They’re trying to rehydrate him right now.” (*Quotes courtesy: MMA Junkie)

As of this time, it’s unclear whether or not the Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller matchup will take place at UFC 258. The lightweight bout featuring Bobby Green and Jim Miller was set to serve as the opening fight of the UFC 258 main card. Fans can expect additional details on the status of this matchup, as well as on Bobby Green’s health, very soon.

Bobby Green and Jim Miller have been aiming to climb the UFC lightweight division

Bobby Green (left); Jim Miller (right)

Bobby Green’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Thiago Moises in October 2020. On the other hand, Jim Miller’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Vinc Pichel in August 2020.

The UFC lightweight division is widely regarded as one of the most talent-rich weight classes in all of combat sports today. The division’s current champion is none other than MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite having retired in October 2020, Nurmagomedov hasn’t vacated his UFC lightweight title, nor has he been stripped of it yet.

Advertisement

The consensus in the MMA world is that high-ranking UFC lightweights such as Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, or Dustin Poirier could receive the next shot at the UFC lightweight title. The title shot could be either against Khabib Nurmagomedov or against another top lightweight if the current champion chooses not to come out of retirement this year.

Furthermore, UFC legends such as Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson, among several others, are currently seeking to work their way up to UFC lightweight gold.