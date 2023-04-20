Bobby Green vs Jared Gordon: Height, weight, reach and stats comparison 

Bobby Green and Jared Gordon are set to square off at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes. The two will face off in a lightweight bout on the main card.

Bobby 'King' Green will step into the octagon with the height and reach advantage, being 5'10" with a 71" reach. He holds a record of 29-14-1, with 10 knockouts and eight submissions on his record. Big names on his resume include the likes of Al Iaquinta, Clay Guida and Lando Vanatta, among others.

Green is a crisp boxer, but is coming off a knockout loss to Drew Dober. Fans always question how a fighter will return after a KO like the one Green suffered. This, however, should fire Green up for the challenge.

His opponent, Jared Gordon comes into the bout on the back of a controversial decision loss to Paddy Pimblett. With many fans and experts calling it a robbery, Gordon should come into the octagon a confident fighter.

He stands at 5'8" with a 68" reach. An orthodox fighter, he is a well-rounded mixed martial artist and is known for his speed and persistence, and will present Green with a complex challenge to overcome.

The odds have Bobby Green as -270 favorite, with Gordon being the +230 underdog. Given Gordon's recent performance was technically a loss, and the fact that Green was knocked out cold in has last outing, it may be a good bet.

Blaydes to face Pavlovich in the main event following Bobby Green and Jared Gordon

In what could be a no.1 contender fight at heavyweight, Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes will take on Sergei Pavlovich. Given rumours of Jon Jones' retirement after his next fight with Stipe Miocic, the winner may get a title shot at either Miocic, or fight for a vacant strap.

Other notable appearances on the card include Ricky Simon, TUF winner and brother of Kamaru Usman, Mohammed Usman and UFC veterans Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva, who will co-main the event.

