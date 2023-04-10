Bobby Lashley MMA: Comparing 'The Dominator's MMA career with that of former UFC champion Brock Lesnar

Since making his WWE debut and then transitioning into MMA, Bobby Lashley has been compared to former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

They had similar paths to MMA and pro wrestling superstardom. They both began as collegiate wrestlers, trained and developed as pro wrestlers in OVW, debuted with a lot of promise on the WWE main roster, and then transitioned into MMA.

Despite the similarities, Lashley's foray into MMA was much different than Lesnar's. It was an impressive start for him as he went 4-0 competing on the regional circuit, which included a TKO win over Bob Sapp.

'The Dominator joined Strikeforce in 2010, where he defeated UFC veteran Wes Sims via first-round TKO in his promotional debut. He then suffered his first career loss to Chad Griggs.

After the promotion was sold to UFC owners, Zuffa, he returned to the regional circuit and regrouped. He managed to earn back-to-back wins, but suffered his second and final career loss to Pride FC veteran James Thompson.

Lashley then went on a tear that saw him amass an eight-fight winning streak that included seven wins via either submission or knockout. His final five fights took place in Bellator, where he also avenged his loss to Thompson by earning a first-round TKO at Bellator 145.

He returned to WWE in 2018, which put an end to his MMA career for the time being. At the age of 46, it's unlikely he will return to the sport.

The former WWE champion didn't compete in the UFC or win a heavyweight championship in a major promotion, but he ended up having a better MMA record (15-2) compared to 'The Beast Incarnate's (5-3-1).

KSI says Bobby Lashley would be a potential opponent for him in WWE

KSI was part of a viral WrestleMania moment last weekend as he was dressed as a Prime mascot and put through the announce table.

While discussing his WrestleMania experience backstage, he spoke about being a seeing so many of the legends that he used to play as in video games. When asked who he'd like to step in the squared circle with if the opportunity presented itself, he surprisingly named Bobby Lashley:

"Bobby Lashley, put me in with the beast. Why not? He's literally triple me. I'm up for the challenge. YOLO."

