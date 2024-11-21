  • home icon
  • "Bond girl" - Fans react as Valentina Shevchenko turns heads during recent visit to Mo'orea

"Bond girl" - Fans react as Valentina Shevchenko turns heads during recent visit to Mo'orea

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Nov 21, 2024 02:09 GMT
Fans react (insert) to Valentina Shevchenko (left) and her trip to Tahiti (right). [Image credit: @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Two-time UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is enjoying some time away from the octagon, exploring the beautiful beaches of Tahiti. After going on an epic three-fight series with Alexa Grasso, the newly-crowned 125-pound champion more than deserves a nice ray of sunshine and some sand in between her toes.

Valentina Shevchenko posted a series of photos from her trip to Mo'orea, Tahiti, French Polynesia on Instagram.

Here's the full post:

Fans are loving this content, with @autism_dad72 saying:

"Bad ass Bond girl"

Meanwhile, @we_the_boomers agreed:

"Straight of a James Bond set"
Here are more comments:

Valentina Shevchenko shows rare trash-talking side in response to Manon Fiorot's call-out

In her entire MMA and combat sports tenure, Valentina Shevchenko is largely known to be respectful and cordial towards her opponents and fellow fighters. The Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian champion embodies the martial arts spirit, only eager to showcase and test her skills but never to berate or put down anybody.

However, in a recent exchange on X, 'Bullet' showed some teeth after top-ranked UFC women's flyweight Manon Fiorot called her out. The French fighter said:

"@BulletValentina stop making people wait! Let's do it soon enough so I can send you to retirement and move on"

Not letting this slide, Shevchenko fired back by adding a stipulation to up the stakes:

"You lose - you retire 👊 Deal ?!! ill-mannered first-grader"

Fiorot replied saying she'll take things seriously and ended the post by calling the champion "Damn teacher's pet."

We're not quite sure if this online beef is authentic or if the two are merely playing with fans to build hype around their possible fight.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
हिन्दी