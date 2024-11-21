"Bond girl" - Fans react as Valentina Shevchenko turns heads during recent visit to Mo'orea

Two-time UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is enjoying some time away from the octagon, exploring the beautiful beaches of Tahiti. After going on an epic three-fight series with Alexa Grasso, the newly-crowned 125-pound champion more than deserves a nice ray of sunshine and some sand in between her toes.

Valentina Shevchenko posted a series of photos from her trip to Mo'orea, Tahiti, French Polynesia on Instagram.

Photos part 1. [Image credit: @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Photos part 2. [Image credit: @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Photos part 3. [Image credit: @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Here's the full post:

Trending

Fans are loving this content, with @autism_dad72 saying:

"Bad ass Bond girl"

Meanwhile, @we_the_boomers agreed:

"Straight of a James Bond set"

Comments on the photo/ [Image credit: @bulletvalentiina on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

More comments on the post. [Image credit: @bulletvalentina on Instagram]

Valentina Shevchenko shows rare trash-talking side in response to Manon Fiorot's call-out

In her entire MMA and combat sports tenure, Valentina Shevchenko is largely known to be respectful and cordial towards her opponents and fellow fighters. The Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian champion embodies the martial arts spirit, only eager to showcase and test her skills but never to berate or put down anybody.

However, in a recent exchange on X, 'Bullet' showed some teeth after top-ranked UFC women's flyweight Manon Fiorot called her out. The French fighter said:

"@BulletValentina stop making people wait! Let's do it soon enough so I can send you to retirement and move on"

Expand Tweet

Not letting this slide, Shevchenko fired back by adding a stipulation to up the stakes:

"You lose - you retire 👊 Deal ?!! ill-mannered first-grader"

Expand Tweet

Fiorot replied saying she'll take things seriously and ended the post by calling the champion "Damn teacher's pet."

We're not quite sure if this online beef is authentic or if the two are merely playing with fans to build hype around their possible fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback