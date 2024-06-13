Bosnian beast Denis Puric vows to return “better and stronger” with Superbon’s help in next ONE Championship match

Denis Puric is vowing to return to the circle a stronger and meaner beast than before. The Bosnian knockout machine enlisted the help of Superbon, the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, during his Bangkok training camp for ONE 167.

Puric, however, came up short on the card when he lost to ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their catchweight kickboxing matchup at Impact Arena.

It was an intense back-and-forth between the two sluggers, but Rodtang's overall aggression and damage dealt proved too much to overcome for Puric. Nevertheless, Puric wasn't all that crushed after losing via unanimous decision.

Taking to Instagram, Denis Puric promised Superbon that he'll come back to Superbon Training Camp with a meaner and hungrier demeanor.

"I want to take this time to say a special thank you to my team at @superbon.trainingcamp. I appreciate everything you have done for me and always inviting me with open arms for my camp. I will be back better and stronger in my next battle, I promise. Love and respect always my brothers and sisters 🙏🙏🙏. @krujeng_superbon_training_camp @petchtanong @nongogaiyanghadao @ypyokphet."

Puric mainly trains at Soi Dogs MMA in his adoptive home of Canada, but he sets up camp at Superbon's gym if he's fighting in Bangkok.

It's still unclear who Puric will fight in his next match in ONE Championship, but the number two contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division certainly made a case for a world title challenge against Rodtang.

Denis Puric has all the love for Rodtang

They may have tried to decapitate each other inside the circle, but Rodtang and Denis Puric forged an unbreakable friendship that extended beyond fighting.

Puric revealed on Instagram that he and Rodtang hung out and played football mere hours after they tore the house down at ONE 167.

'The Bosnian Menace' also gave his support to Rodtang after the Thai megastar suffered brutal fan backlash online.

He wrote:

"People need to stop talking about Rodtang missing weight, these things happen. He is world-class and a world hero. We need to move on from this. He is the people's champ and one of my favorite fighters, and a wonderful human being. I appreciate all the support around the world We fight for your entertainment so please show some respect. Thank you and love you all. WATCH IT FREAKS."