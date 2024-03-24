“Both brothers are absolute beasts” - Fans react to Kade Ruotolo’s explosive submission-hunting style

Kade Ruotolo to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, April 5, for a showdown with ONE debutant Francisco Lo.

ONE Fight Night 21 will see Ruotolo step back onto martial arts' biggest global stage for a catchweight clash with one of the most exciting grapplers in the sport today. But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Ruotolo's impressive submission victory over four-time Sambo champion Uali Kurzhev to become the first-ever ONE lightweight submission grappling titleholder.

"Before Kade Ruotolo welcomes Francisco Lo to ONE in a catchweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video, relive his sensational submission of Uali Kurzhev!"

ONE Championship fans showed Kade Ruotolo and his ONE world champion brother, Tye Ruotolo, in the Instagram comments, writing:

"Both brothers are absolutely beast"

"Skill beat power"

"Props for holding on but he was a goner"

"One missed throw and you lose it all"

"He has to submit him after that clean foot sweep"

"That sweep was done tho..."

Kade Ruotolo faces a tough test against Brazilian debutant Francisco Lo

Kade Ruotolo is undefeated under the ONE banner, scoring notable wins against Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki, and Norwegian BJJ standout Tommy Langaker. However, his 'O' could go come ONE Fight Night 21 when he meets Lo, who took home gold at the 2023 IBJJF Pan Championships.

Francisco Lo has 49 wins to his credit, including 28 victories by way of submission for an impressive 58% finish rate.

"I think we have very similar styles because I also aggressively look for submissions," Lo said in an interview with ONE Championship. "He is also aggressive, doesn't like to tie up the fight, and is always looking for the submission."

Will Lo hand Kade Ruotolo his first career loss under the ONE banner, or will the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling king continue to dominate the competition in front of a worldwide audience?