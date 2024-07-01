"Both fighters were great" - Fans debate on the razor-close finish of Prajanchai's world title win over Jonathan Di Bella

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai achieved his goal of becoming a two-sport ONE world titlist at ONE Friday Fights 68 after claiming the vacant strawweight kickboxing world championship over Jonathan Di Bella.

Prajanchai and the Italian-Canadian striker gave fans their money's worth with non-stop action for the entire five-round contest, which could have gone either way in the eyes of many.

ONE Championship posted a video on Instagram of Prajanchai celebrating his second 26-pound ONE world title, and Di Bella congratulated him.

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for both fighters who gave it their all inside the Circle:

"Praj looked sharp, fast, and had a huge gas tank. Both fighters were great!"

"Prajanchai had the better, cleaner and stronger strikes. Clear win for the champ 🏆💪"

"Probably Di Bella had more significant shots but Prajanchai was better in the later rounds, so it is not a robbery. My respect to Di Bella who went to congratulate Prajanchai afterwards. That was really classy. A true gentleman"

"I mean, Di Bella has amazing striking but Prajanchai was definitely stronger, scoring with solid kicks, knees and more powerful striking. A close fight, 3-2 to Prajanchai in my opinion."

Prajanchai joins elite company with ONE Friday Fights 68 achievement

At 29 years old, Prajanchai proved that he was still in the thick of his prime years by handing Di Bella his first-ever defeat since turning pro.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product's claim of the strawweight kickboxing world championship makes him the fifth current fighter to hold at least two ONE world titles.

The other four names on that list are three-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin, welterweight and lightweight MMA world champ Christian Lee, and two-sport world champs Roman Kryklia and Jonathan Haggerty.

