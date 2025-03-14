“Both of us will score knockdowns” - Japanese superstar Kana Morimoto anticipates absolute brawl against Phetjeeja at ONE 172

Kana Morimoto expects an absolute brawl when she challenges Phetjeeja for the gold in her homecoming. The Japanese superstar has a shot at destiny when she challenges Phetjeeja for the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at th historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kana said both she and Phetjeeja have the power and the tenacity to turn any match into a barnburner. She also pointed out that she expects an all-out striking spectacle with Phetjeeja, with both of them dropping to the canvas at least once during the five-round fight.

Kana Morimoto said:

"I want to fight in a way that I can win the belt for sure. I think it will be a fight where both of us will score knockdowns,"

Often considered one of the greatest female kickboxers of all time, Kana was a multi-time KRUSH and K-1 Kickboxing champion before she signed with ONE Championship in 2024.

Kana knows she's done all she could in kickboxing, but she believes a piece of ONE Championship gold would ultimately cement her legacy. Standing in her way, however, is the indomitable Phetjeeja.

'The Queen' is one of this generation's greatest strikers and is on pace to carve out a legendary career when she hangs up the gloves. The Thai superstar holds an absurd 208-6 professional record and is a perfect 6-0 in her ONE Championship tenure.

After a four-fight winning streak, the 23-year-old captured ONE Championship gold when she outclassed the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

Phetjeeja then claimed the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title when she beat Janet Todd in their world title unification match at ONE Fight Night 20.

Catch Kana's world title challenge against Phetjeeja, and the entire ONE 172 card live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Kana Morimoto ready to lay it all on the line against Phetjeeja at ONE 172

Kana Morimoto is ready to unleash her arsenal when she takes a shot at Phetjeeja's ONE atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172. Taking to Instagram, Kana counted the days before she gets locked inside the Circle against Phetjeeja.

She proclaimed:

"I will give my all and finish every day without compromising. With 11 days left, I will continue to increase my powers until match day."

