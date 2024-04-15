Boxer Willie Limond tragically lost his life in suspected seizure while driving incident just weeks before comeback fight

British boxer Willie Limond tragically passed away on April 15. He was 45 years old.

According to boxing journalist Michael Benson, Limond suffered a suspected seizure in his car and was found unresponsive in the vehicle on April 6.

The former British and Commonwealth boxing champion was taken to the Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, where he fought for his life for 10 days. However, he lost the battle for life at around 3 AM on April 15.

Limond's son, Jake, broke the news of his passing in his Instagram Story. He wrote:

"Shouldn't even have to be writing a post like this at all and I normally wouldn't. But because of all the journalists and the fake news that has been spread about, I have to.

"My dad passed away in the early hours of the morning around 3 AM. He fought on for near enough 10 days. Warrior. Lover you da."

Willie Limond's son broke the news of his passing [Image Courtesy: @jake_limond Instagram]

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, on Feb. 2, 1979, Willie Limond was a professional boxer and a soccer player. He started his athletic career in soccer for Albion Rovers in the 1998-1999 season. However, he found most success in boxing.

Limond was a multi-time world champion and competed for nearly 24 years in the professional boxing circuit, accumulating a 42-6 record.

The Scottish boxer was the EBU European Union super featherweight champion in 2004. He also held the Commonwealth lightweight title (2006-2007), Commonwealth super lightweight title (2013-2014), and the British super lightweight title (2014).

Willie Limond's opponent pays tribute to the deceased boxer

Willie Limond last competed against Ricky Burns on Sept. 1, 2023. He lost the fight via stoppage after the eighth round due to profuse bleeding from the nose. Limond announced his retirement from boxing after the loss.

He was expected to make a comeback against Joe Laws at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on May 3. Following Limond's passing, Laws took to X and paid tribute to his opponent.

The 29-year-old also set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Limond's children. Laws wrote about his opponent:

"Listen, I am no saint, neither a charity worker or an English teacher. My opponent Willie Limond sadly passed away and I am absolutely devastated. He was a former world champion and just wanted to make a better life for his family."

Willie Limond's untimely death is a huge loss for the combat sports community. The team at Sportskeeda MMA wishes strength to his family and friends to cope with the loss of their loved one.

