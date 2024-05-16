Boxing Fantasy: Could Tyson Fury beat prime Lennox Lewis in a battle of British Heavyweight greats?

Tyson Fury has long been recognized as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers to ever step into the ring. 'The Gypsy King' started out by ruling the amateur boxing scene before he made the step up to being a professional, and has long since continued his dominance in front of the world.

One thing that still alludes him, however, is undisputed heavyweight champion status. Fury, who is the lineal heavyweight champ, is tasked with achieving such a feat when he faces Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Both men are set to battle it out to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Could Tyson Fury beat prime Lennox Lewis in a battle of British Heavyweight greats?

As Tyson Fury stands on the cusp of greatness, it has often been theorized how a showdown bout between Fury and the former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis would have played out.

During his career, which ended in 2003, Lewis was one of the most feared boxers on the planet. The Brit amassed a seriously impressive 41-2-1 record throughout his career, which included victories over legends such as Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, Hasim Rahman and Mike Tyson.

The 6-foot-5 frame of 'The Lion' often had opponents scrambling, and once he worked under the tutelage of coach Emmanuel Steward, Lewis mastered his 84" reach, often using his jab to wear down his opponents before setting up his vicious straight right hand.

Like Lewis, Tyson Fury has also been blessed with both size and power. Fury's 6-foot-9 frame coupled with an 85" reach are two of his biggest assets whilst fighting.

The Manchester-born boxer (34-0-1) is widely considered as one of the most difficult men to get a read on in the ring. Fury's size is deceptive, as he is able to move and bounce around constantly without tiring, which allows him to land a variety of shots. His fluid movement is also trait that often is credited to those in lower weight classes.

'The Gypsy King' has also seen his sheer will tested in the ring, as he seemingly 'came back from the dead' during his first bout against Deontay Wilder after appearing to be being knocked out cold. Not only did he bounce back in the ring to secure a draw, he then went on to defeat Wilder twice, finishing him both times.

With all those characteristics in mind, a theoretical bout between Tyson Fury and Lennox Lewis would have been one of the most intriguing in boxing history.

Both men rely heavily on their size and reach and share the similar style of wearing down their opponents before securing a finish. With those gameplans then potentially countering the other from the off, it would have meant Fury and Lennox would have had to pull out all the stops in order to get a competitive edge against one another.

Whilst it is impossible to say what the outcome would have been, it can be said that Tyson Fury vs. Lennox Lewis would have not only been the biggest fight in British boxing history, it may have also indeed answered the adage of what happens when the immovable force meets the unstoppable object.