The WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood will defend his title against Josh Warrington in a highly anticipated electrifying bout. The showdown is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, and will take place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

For those eager to witness this clash of titans, the entire event will be broadcast live on DAZN. The coverage begins at 7 PM. Fans can watch the live fight on DAZN.com or through the DAZN app by subscribing for only £9.99 per month.

The undercard bouts are set to kick off at 7 pm, providing fans with an early dose of boxing excitement. The main event, featuring Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, is expected to commence around 10 PM.

'Leigh-thal' comes into this battle on the heels of a resounding victory over Mauricio Lara earlier this year. Now, he faces an even more significant challenge against Josh Warrington.

Warrington, on the other hand, returning to the ring for the first time since December, aims to regain his momentum after losing his IBF title to Luis Alberto Lopez. His last win dates back to March 2022.

The stakes are high, and the winner of the Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington is expected to set up a marquee showdown with the undefeated super-featherweight sensation Joe Cordina.

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington: 'The Leeds Warrior' weighs in ahead of boxing fight

Josh Warrington, the 'Leeds Warrior,' is gearing up for a no-holds-barred clash with Leigh Wood. The boxer boasts a remarkable resume, having held the IBF featherweight title twice, firmly establishing himself as a two-time world champion.

This illustrious featherweight has also claimed the British, Commonwealth, and European featherweight titles between 2013 and 2017, showcasing his regional dominance.

In the lead-up to his bout with Leigh Wood, Warrington is not mincing words. He's determined to seize the coveted prize Wood currently holds. The respect between fighters, he asserts, won't matter once they step into the ring.

"The respect doesn’t matter...Leigh has something I want," said Warrington. "I’m jealous, envious of the position he is in. I had a fight with Carl Frampton a few years ago, and I would go as far as to say I was a fan of his until I boxed him."

He further continued:

"The build-up was nothing but amicable, and we ended up having the Fight Of the Year. In the first two rounds, I absolutely banjo-ed him with one shot. But after the fight, we embraced, and he came into my changing room, and now I’d go as far as to call him my friend. When it comes to it, we’ll have little 8oz gloves on, and we’ll be going there to bash each other up.” [via Mirror]