Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather helps train music legend and Hollywood superstar Usher

Singer, songwriter and Hollywood megastar Usher recently trained with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside the squared circle. Usher is one of the best-selling musical artists in history.

He recently took up a Las Vegas residency. For those unaware, a Las Vegas residency is an arrangement wherein a famous musical artist signs up to perform multiple shows at the same venue over a given period. In other words, Usher is likely to spend a considerable amount of time in Vegas.

Speaking of Vegas, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is no stranger to the beautiful city. 'Money,' who owns several sprawling properties in different parts of the world, is known to spend a significant amount of time in Sin City.

During his career as a professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather generally preferred competing in Vegas. He is regarded as a valuable member of the Las Vegas community and is revered in the city's business circles.

On that note, given their proximity, Usher seemingly received the opportunity to train with the legendary pugilist.

Usher took to his official social media accounts to provide his fans with a glimpse of his training with Floyd Mayweather:

Furthermore, as displayed below, a video put forth by the FightHype YouTube channel shows Usher hitting the mitts held by Mayweather:

Floyd Mayweather is coming off a dominant performance against Logan Paul

Logan Paul (left); Floyd Mayweather (right)

Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing after his 'money fight' in August 2017. It was Mayweather's final contest and one of the highest-grossing combat sports PPVs of all time, second only to his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao.

The 'money fight' witnessed Mayweather defeat MMA megastar and two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor via 10th-round TKO. It marked the end of Mayweather's career as a professional boxer. However, he's competed in a pair of exhibition bouts in the ensuing years.

Floyd Mayweather's most recent exhibition bout was an impressive eight-round striking clinic against YouTube superstar Logan Paul. No official winner was announced after the bout, but the consensus in the combat sports world was that Mayweather clearly won.

In the aftermath of the exhibition boxing match, 'Money' suggested that he's unlikely to return to the boxing ring, even for an exhibition match. Regardless, the belief is that Mayweather could potentially return for more exhibition matches, provided that they're against the right opponents and make sense from a business perspective.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh