Boxing legend George Foreman passes away at 76, family issues heartfelt statement announcing news: "Our hearts are broken" 

The combat sports community is mourning the loss of George Foreman. The iconic boxing figure, who passed away at the age of 76, built a legacy that shaped the sport for decades.

Foreman was a dominant force in the heavyweight division and captured the world title twice. He claimed his first title in 1973 and again in 1994 at the age of 45. His ferocious knockout power and undeniable presence in the ring earned him a reputation as one of the most prominent forces in boxing history.

Foreman’s family released a statement on Instagram expressing their sorrow:

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

Check out the statement below:

Foreman’s career included a loss to Muhammad Ali in the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" in 1974. He later bounced back and shocked the world by reclaiming the heavyweight crown nearly 20 years after his first reign.

A look at George Foreman's incredible career

George Foreman’s career was filled with iconic moments. After losing to Muhammad Ali in 1974, he bounced back to winning ways with a knockout victory against Ron Lyle.

Following that win, he knocked out Joe Frazier in a brutal rematch and retained the NABF heavyweight title. Foreman’s career took a shocking turn when he retired at 28, choosing a life as an ordained minister.

However, in 1987, at 38, he made an unexpected comeback, building momentum with quick knockouts before pushing Evander Holyfield to the limit in 1991. In 1994 when, at 45, Foreman stunned the boxing world by knocking out Michael Moorer to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

