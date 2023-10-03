Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya says 'super boring' fights like Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo are dangerous for sport's survival

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez's most recent outing against unified light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has been criticized for being one-sided and boring.

Boxing legend and promoter Oscar De La Hoya tore into the matchup in a video uploaded to social media and ridiculed Jermell Charlo for his lacklustre performance. He stated that it was an easy win for Canelo Alvarez.

'The Golden Boy' went on to stress the importance of 'superfights' in boxing that guaranteed entertainment and high quality performances.

De La Hoya said:

“Hey, what’s up guys? Canelo [vs] Charlo, super boring fight. I mean he just showed up for a pay cheque. Canelo, obviously like I said, on quicksand throwing bombs. He won easy. But anyway, look, if we want boxing to survive, if we want boxing to thrive, we need superfights like, all the time. Fighters must fight each other, we have to come together.

De La Hoya, himself a promoter, then invited other prominent promoters including Eddie Hearn, Canelo Alvarez's former promoter, and Bob Arum, to band together and put on fights between the very best boxers.

"Promoters, Eddie Hearn, Al Haymon, Bob Arum, whoever’s out there, let’s come together. I’m calling you out. Let’s come together, let’s meet. The power of the minds and come up with something because boxing can die. I’m calling you all out, let’s do this.”

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's full comments below:

Fans react to Oscar De La Hoya's 'boring' comments on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were receptive to Oscar De La Hoya's comments and offered varying explanations and takes on his thoughts.

Fans tried to suggest more worthy opponents for Canelo Alvarez according to them.

"It was boring because Charlo is not as good as Nelo. As much as anyone wants it to be different there are 3 guys at 168. It’s top heavy . Benavidez, Nelo, Plant. In that order to. Give @SweetHandsPlant a rematch. Winner get Dave for real. Rematch for Caleb. Possibly a trilogy for dave."

Fans also reminisced about De La Hoya himself being an exciting fighter alongside the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

"Oscar has every right to speak this. He fought everyone when he was the most popular fighter. He could have picked and chosen his opponents and even had a better record. But he chose to fight the best. Thanks for the boxing memories Oscar!"

"Boxing has gone downhill since the days of prime Pacquiao, now that was a proper fighter!"

Check out some of their reactions in the screenshots below:

