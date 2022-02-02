Cris Cyborg lauds Jake Paul for "helping women's boxing" by finalizing Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, Paul responds

Jake Paul has been making major progress in the field of women's boxing. He was recently hailed for his efforts by former UFC champion Cris Cyborg. Her compliments subsequently prompted a response from Paul.

Cris Cyborg took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with Paul. In the caption, she described the positive impact that 'The Problem Child' had on women's boxing.

Cyborg also shared a picture of the two from what seemed like the set of Paul's creative venture, the Dana White Diss Track. The single marked the 25-year-old's latest attempt at securing greater benefits for combat sports athletes, particularly UFC fighters.

Interestingly, Paul responded to the Bellator champion's tweet and expressed his gratitude. He also offered to represent Cyborg, letting the Brazilian know she always has a spot on the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) roster.

Cris Cyborg wrote:

"Congratulations [Jake Paul] on helping Women’s Boxing close the biggest fight in the history of the sport! Excited for April 30th @Serranosisters V Katie Taylor live from Madison Square Garden!"

Paul responded:

"Thank you for the support. You are a living legend [Cris Cyborg] - we have your seat waiting for you."

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are set to go to war at the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden on April 30. The event marks the first women's boxing match to headline a card at the iconic MSG.

Jake Paul and Shakur Stevenson lobby for greater viewership for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

Shakur Stevenson is slated to lock horns with Oscar Valdez in Las Vegas on the same day as Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. Their clash will be a unification fight for the 130-pound title.

The undefeated southpaw recently took to Twitter to suggest staggered times for both fights to ensure that fans don't have to miss out on one fight to watch the other.

In the wake of these developments, Jake Paul responded to the New Jersey native, hailing him as the G.O.A.T. He further called upon fans to watch both "Historic" fights.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



A true champ right here



Everyone better watch both HISTORIC fights twitter.com/shakurstevenso… Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson Tbh, I hope they can stagger the times for my unification with Valdez and Serrano vs. Taylor for April 30.



Let the ladies shine too and the fans watch both fights. Tbh, I hope they can stagger the times for my unification with Valdez and Serrano vs. Taylor for April 30. Let the ladies shine too and the fans watch both fights. This is goatedA true champ right hereEveryone better watch both HISTORIC fights This is goated 🐐A true champ right hereEveryone better watch both HISTORIC fights📈 twitter.com/shakurstevenso…

'The Problem Chidl' subsequently asked ESPN to take care of the same from their side to ensure better viewership for both fights. With this, the Cleveland native hopes to ensure maximum profits for all parties involved.

