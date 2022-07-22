"Boris Johnson is an absolute goddamn fool" - Michael Bisping trashes the British Prime Minister's reign after 'Terminator'-style exit 

Former middleweight UFC champion Michael Bisping is widely-known for his commentary on UFC bouts these days. When speaking to Mike Harrington on episode #411 of the Believe You Me podcast, the former champion spoke about Boris Johnson's parliamentary exit.

Johnson is no longer the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, as the Conservative Party is currently searching for his internal replacement. The notorious politician went out with a bang, dropping a Terminator line during his speech in parliament.

Howard Mortman @HowardMortman "I want to use last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor.

Number One: Stay close to the Americans. Stick up for the Ukrainians. Stick up for freedom and democracy...

Remember above all: It's not Twitter that counts...

Hasta la vista, baby!"



- Boris Johnson "I want to use last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor.Number One: Stay close to the Americans. Stick up for the Ukrainians. Stick up for freedom and democracy... Remember above all: It's not Twitter that counts...Hasta la vista, baby!"- Boris Johnson https://t.co/jo6DoX6WEJ

The iconic movie quote caught the attention of Michael Bisping, who spoke about Johnson's speech on his podcast:

"Well, see the thing is, Boris Johnson is an absolute goddam fool. He's a fool, he is."

The former UFC champion went on to say that the actions of Johnson while serving as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom "disgusted" him.

However, Bisping did acknowledge Johnson's originality slightly, saying that he had to give him credit for using the Terminator catchphrase:

"But, when he dropped the old 'Oh so you know guys, whatever it is, Hasta la vista, baby!' I had to laugh, I had to laugh and I thought, you know what fair play."

Watch the full Believe You Me podcast episode here:

Bisping couldn't decide whether the use of "Hasta la vista, baby" made Boris Johnson's exit the worst or funniest sign-off in history. Either way, the former UFC champion said that it'll definitely be memorable.

Does Michael Bisping vote for the Conservative Party?

Given Michael Bisping's stance as a working class man and previous criticism of the Tory Party, it would seem highly unlikely that the former UFC champion would vote for the Conservatives.

In an old Tweet from 2019, Bisping stated that he wasn't a Tory at all, after criticizing a Labour Party MP on social media, which caused some of his fans to question who Bisping supported.

michael @bisping Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Diane Abbott is literally falling asleep next to Corbyn as he drones on. Her eyes keep shutting then she wakes again with a startled look. Been going on for 10 minutes.. 🤣 Diane Abbott is literally falling asleep next to Corbyn as he drones on. Her eyes keep shutting then she wakes again with a startled look. Been going on for 10 minutes.. 🤣 https://t.co/FIwhf7nAHW She’s a disgrace. twitter.com/piersmorgan/st… She’s a disgrace. twitter.com/piersmorgan/st…

michael @bisping @BielsaBall Not what I said dipshit. Not a Tory by any stretch of the imagination. I’m a working class man. @BielsaBall Not what I said dipshit. Not a Tory by any stretch of the imagination. I’m a working class man.

The Labor Party is usually more associated with the "working class man" so it's more likely that Bisping would support them instead of the Conservative Party. Labor believes in democratic socialism whereas the Conservatives focus on conservatism.

The Conservatives are also more typically associated with the middle to upper-class within the UK, which wouldn't fit Bisping's message of being a working class citizen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far