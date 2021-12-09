"If you don't like the language, get f****d" - Tyson Fury unloads foul-mouthed rant against Jake Paul after the YouTuber insulted the Fury family

Tyson Fury has come to the defense of his half-brother Tommy after he pulled out of a fight with Jake Paul due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

Jake insulted the whole Fury family earlier this week due to Tommy's withdrawal. Tyson has now hit back at 'The Problem Child' with a foul-mouthed rant. Speaking to the Behind The Gloves YouTube channel, 'The Gypsy King' ripped through both Jake and his brother Logan Paul:

"Jake Paul can go suck a d**k for all I care. He is a p***y. Go on what's next... I don't want to know [what he said], I am not interested. Him and his brother are two s***house p*****s and they can never live in my world because they are f*****g b***hes at the end of the day. That is it. And if you do not like the language, get f****d. Don't forget," said Fury.

Jake also claimed that he is not interested in giving 'TNT' another opportunity to fight him and make a big payday. Tyson Fury asked about his opinion was on the statement:

"I do not make anything of it. Let them do what they got to do. No interest at all," he added.

The unbeaten Tommy Fury holds a 7-0 record in his professional boxing career so far.

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley in a rematch next, while Tyson Fury is set to take on Dillian Whyte

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (0-1) has stepped in at short notice to seal a rematch with Jake Paul (4-0) on December 18. Paul vs. Woodley 2 will take place inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

'The Chosen One' lost the first bout between the duo via a split decision in August this year.

Fury-Whyte is being eyed for Spring 2022 in the U.K. 🇬🇧 (via The WBC has ordered @Tyson_Fury to defend his heavyweight title against interim champion @DillianWhyte Fury-Whyte is being eyed for Spring 2022 in the U.K. 🇬🇧 (via @MikeCoppinger The WBC has ordered @Tyson_Fury to defend his heavyweight title against interim champion @DillianWhyte.Fury-Whyte is being eyed for Spring 2022 in the U.K. 🇬🇧 (via @MikeCoppinger) https://t.co/CnURQuygpc

Tyson Fury (31-0-1), on the other hand, will defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts against mandatory challenger and interim champ Dillian Whyte (28-2) next.

The encounter is expected to be held in the United Kingdom sometime in spring next year.

