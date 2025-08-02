Boxing tonight (August 2, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight doesn't have as much to offer fans as usual. However, there's still enough entertainment for those who are eager for action. At 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), the BKFC and TrillerTV host an event at the Buffalo Chip Compound, in Sturgis, South Dakota, United States.And while BKFC 79 Sturgis isn't 'The Sweet Science' in the traditional sense, it's close enough and provides guaranteed action. It's headlined by Gorjan 'Gogo' Slaveski and Julian Lane, who compete for the BKFC welterweight title left vacant by Austin Trout, who once held WBA (Regular) super welterweight gold.There's also Taylor Starling vs. Shelby Cannon at women's strawweight, Zach Calmus vs. Corey Willis at heavyweight, Brandon Conely vs. David Simpson at light heavyweight, Elvin Brito vs. Brandon Meyer at lightweight, Shyanna Bintliff vs. Marisol Ruelas at women's featherweight.The remaining bouts are Bear Hill vs. Billy Swanson at heavyweight, Traevon Kroger vs. Daniel Pettit at featherweight, Timmy Mason vs. AJ Craig at featherweight, Cody Kerr vs. Dillon Blaydon at cruiserweight, and Dan Godoy vs. Paco Castillo at lightweight.It's an opportunity for Conor McGregor's promotion to steal the show on a weekend where boxing is thin on events and stardom. Even MMA offers less than stiff competition this evening, with the UFC hosting a Fight Night card lacking in recognizable names.However, the BKFC will have to contend for viewership with, at least, one other boxing event. One that begins an hour after its own televised start.The other boxing card tonightOn the more conventional side of the sport, boxing continues at 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T., with Golden Boy Promotions joining forces with DAZN at Credit Union 1 Arena, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. It features Oscar Duarte Jurado vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. in a super lightweight main event.In the very same division, ex-WBA super lightweight champion Regis Prograis faces Joseph Diaz. Meanwhile, there's also Joshua Edwards vs. Cayman Audie at heavyweight, Yair Gallardo vs. Quinton Rankin at light heavyweight, and Deontae Pettigrew vs. Matthew McKinney at heavyweight.Lastly, there's Gael Cabrera vs. Richard Reyes Diaz at super bantamweight, and Mehki Phillips vs. Joseph Cruz at lightweight.