Boxing tonight (Feb. 10, 2024): What are the events lined up?

Though most combat sports fans will turn to the UFC on Feb. 10, there will still be three marquee boxing events the day before Super Bowl LVIII.

Most of the boxing world had its eye on the Feb. 8 matchup between Teofimo Lopez and Jermaine Ortiz but Feb. 10 will feature three high-level events in Europe. Most notably, undefeated British Junior Lightweight champion Liam Dillon will defend his belt against Reece Bellotti on DAZN Boxing, promoted by Eddie Hearn.

With Dillon and Bellotti headlining their event in London, Top Rank Boxing will also hold a card in the big city on ESPN+. Currently undefeated at 19-0, Hamzah Sheeraz will take on Liam Williams in a 12-round affair.

In the first fight card of the night, Zaur Abdullaev and Roger Gutierrez will headline an eight-fight event in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The lesser-known fight card will trigger an earlier start time with the first fighters of the day walking out at 5 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. GMT.

Feb. 10 boxing event start times

With three major events and one title fight occurring on Feb. 10, there are fights to watch for hardcore boxing fans.

Zaur Abdullaev and Roger Gutierrez have already gotten the day started in the ring with Abdullaev cruising past Gutierrez by unanimous decision.

Below are the scheduled start times for each respective event as well as the projected walkout for the main event:

Liam Dillon vs. Reece Bellotti

Fight card start time: 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT on DAZN

Main event walkout: 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT on DAZN

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Liam Williams

Start time: 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT on ESPN+

Main event walkout: 5:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. GMT on ESPN+

Zaur Abdullaev vs. Roger Gutierrez

Start time: 5 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. GMT

Main event walkout: 8:00 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT