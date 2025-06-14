Boxing tonight (June 14, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight features two events, although only one is a traditional card. It begins at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) as a brainchild of Matchroom Boxing, DiBella Entertainment, and DAZN, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, New York, United States.

It's a seven-fight event, as two matchups were lost due to injury. The bouts in question were Alexis Barriere vs. Roney Hines, and Ernesto Mercado vs. Jonathan Montrel. The headliner pits Richardson Hitchins against George Kambosos Jr. in a super lightweight title fight.

They compete for Hitchins' IBF belt. Meanwhile, the co-main event is Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro at lightweight. Elsewhere, Zaquin Moses puts his young, undefeated record on the line in a super featherweight clash with the underwhelming Carl Rogers.

Several divisions above at welterweight, another unbeaten fighter in Pablo Valdez faces Cesar Diaz, who bounced back from his first-ever professional loss by authoring a three-fight win streak. Then, at super welterweight, another undefeated prospect in India's Nishant Dev takes on Josue Silva.

Elsewhere, in the super bantamweight division, Adam Maca makes his professional debut against Rafael Castillo, who has been struggling for form and consistency, having more losses than wins on his record. Finally, at heavyweight, two undefeated power punchers lock horns.

Australian prospect Teremoana Junior meets Aleem Whitfield in a potential barnburner. The main event and co-main event are both scheduled for 12 rounds, while every other bout is an 8-rounder, six-rounder, and the rare four-rounder.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Technically there is, though not in the traditional sense. Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Championship goes live on YouTube at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. The event, DBX 2, is at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour, in Miami, Florida, United States. It is a combination of boxing, MMA, and Muay Thai.

Ex-UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik faces Victor Cardoso at heavyweight. Meanwhile, another ex-UFC fighter in Alex Caceres fights Saidyokub Kakhramonov at featherweight. There's also Robinson Perez vs. Alex Nicholson in the heavyweight division.

More UFC alumni in Jessica-Rose Clark, who faces Marilia Morais at women's bantamweight, and Phil Hawes, who faces Sasha Palatnikov at light heavyweight, are on the card. Additionally, there's Francisco Trinaldo vs. Eric Moon at welterweight, as well as Boston Salmon vs. Lamar Brown at lightweight.

The remaining bouts are Jose Malespin vs. Gabriel Stankunas at flyweight, Luis Saldaña vs. Joe Penafiel at featherweight, John Marquez vs. Peter Stanonik at welterweight, Guilherme Bastos vs. Miloš Janičić also at welterweight, and Sheymon Moraes vs. Omari Boyd at lightweight.

