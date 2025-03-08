Boxing tonight (March 8, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight does not have much promised for fans of 'The Sweet Science.' After a blockbuster Friday evening yesterday defined by four separate events, tonight serves as a recharge period. That, however, does not mean that there is nothing awaiting fans.

Ad

Pro Box Promotions hosts a boxing event at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, United States, courtesy of matchmakers Melvin Rivas and Daniel Rubin. It is set for a 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time for American fans.

Meanwhile, viewers from the United Kingdom can tune in at 12:00 AM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time). The card will be streamed on both ProBox TV and YouTube and is headlined by Arnold Khegai vs. Joet Gonzalez at featherweight in a 10-round contest.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Khegai, who is 22-1-1 with 14 stoppages to his name, is a former WBO Inter-Continental super bantamweight title challenger, and has even faced southpaw extraordinaire Stephen Fulton. Meanwhile, his opponent, who is 26-4, is far more experienced and boasts a similar knockout rate with 15 stoppages.

Gonzalez is a former IBF featherweight title challenger and has held various non-world titles. Moreover, he once faced the great Shakur Stevenson in a grudge match that revolved around the latter's relationship with Gonzalez's sister. While he has since fallen since the loss, he remains a name fans will recognize.

Ad

Elsewhere, at lightweight, the 20-1 Luis Torres Valenzuela takes on the 29-1-1 power-puncher Nicholas Walters in another 10-round bout. While both men are similarly skilled, Valenzuela has just 11 stoppages on his record, while Walters has stopped 22 out of the 29 men he's beaten.

The final bout on the card is a welterweight clash between Jesus Saracho, who is 14-2-1 with 11 stoppages, and Luis Lopez, whose record is 16-2-2 with only five stoppages.

Ad

Were any boxing matches scrapped from the card?

As it turns out, there were. Two boxing matches, in fact, were removed from tthe event. Radivoje Kalajdzic, who is 29-3 with 21 stoppages, was set to face fellow knockout artist Mickael Diallo, whose own record sits at 21-2-2 with 18 stoppages. Unfortunately, their light heavyweight scrap was scrapped.

Although information is scarce, Kalajdzic simply claimed that he is no longer signed to Pro Box Promotions and would not be fighting Diallo. Similarly, Katsuma Akitsugi (12-0, three stoppages) vs. Winston Guerrero (22-1, 13 stoppages) at bantamweight was also scrapped, though for undisclosed reasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.