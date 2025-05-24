Boxing tonight (May 24, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a collaboration between Queensberry Promotions and DAZN. They host a 12-fight event at SSE Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland. The preliminary card is scheduled for a start time of 11:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans.

Meanwhile, local fans in Scotland can tune in at 4:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). The main card, though, begins at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. / 7:00 PM B.S.T. The event is headlined by a WBO International welterweight title fight between Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman.

Another championship bout featuring Nathaniel Collins and Lee McGregor competing for WBC Silver featherweight glory is also scheduled. Elsewhere, the cruiserweight division welcomes Aloys Junior vs. David Jamieson, while unbeaten heavyweight power-puncher Moses Itauma faces Mike Balogun.

Several weight classes below, Luke McCormack takes on Samir Cuentas, who has an equal number of wins and losses, at super lightweight. Then, in the event's final main card bout, Alex Arthur Jr. makes his professional boxing debut against perennial loser Robbie Chapman at super middleweight.

On the preliminary card, Aston Brown and Reece Porter lock horns for the Scottish Area middleweight title. Then, at lightweight, Lee Walsh faces Anthony Morton, while Drew Limond and Ezequiel Gregores clash at welterweight, and Luke Bibby vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes takes place at lightweight.

The final two prelim matchups consist of a super bantamweight encounter between the undefeated Marcus Sutherland and the winless Dylan Nixon, and a super lightweight fight between a debuting Reese Lynch and the unremarkable Jonatas de Oliveira, who has far more losses than wins.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Boxing fans will be delighted to know that there is one more event scheduled, one organized by MB Promotions, Tymex Boxing Promotions, and TVP Sport at Hala ZSP nr 1, ul. Kossaka 1A, in Opoczno, Poland. It starts at 12:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 AM P.T. for American fans, and 5:00 PM B.S.T. for those in the U.K.

Polish viewers, though, can tune in at 6:00 PM C.E.S.T. (Central European Summer Time). The seven-fight card is headlined by Przemysław Runowski vs. Lukas Dekys for the WBC Baltic welterweight, also featuring Piotr Stępień vs. Sándor Szabó for the Polish Youth lightweight title.

There's also Patryk Trochimiak vs. Denis Madry at lightweight, Sebastian Nowak vs. Oliver Chudzik at super middleweight, Sebastian Wiktorzak vs. Martin Pakodzi at light heavyweight, Batosz Golebiewski vs. Yaroslav Mazharov at middleweight, and Adrian Dziubałtowski vs. Erik Suchy at super lightweight.

