  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Boxing tonight (May 24, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight (May 24, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 24, 2025 12:28 GMT
boxing
Boxing tonight has various matchups for fans [Image Courtesy: @Queensberry via X/Twitter, and @promotions_mb via X/Twitter]

Boxing tonight begins with a collaboration between Queensberry Promotions and DAZN. They host a 12-fight event at SSE Hydro, in Glasgow, Scotland. The preliminary card is scheduled for a start time of 11:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans.

Ad

Meanwhile, local fans in Scotland can tune in at 4:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). The main card, though, begins at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. / 7:00 PM B.S.T. The event is headlined by a WBO International welterweight title fight between Josh Taylor and Ekow Essuman.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another championship bout featuring Nathaniel Collins and Lee McGregor competing for WBC Silver featherweight glory is also scheduled. Elsewhere, the cruiserweight division welcomes Aloys Junior vs. David Jamieson, while unbeaten heavyweight power-puncher Moses Itauma faces Mike Balogun.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several weight classes below, Luke McCormack takes on Samir Cuentas, who has an equal number of wins and losses, at super lightweight. Then, in the event's final main card bout, Alex Arthur Jr. makes his professional boxing debut against perennial loser Robbie Chapman at super middleweight.

Ad

On the preliminary card, Aston Brown and Reece Porter lock horns for the Scottish Area middleweight title. Then, at lightweight, Lee Walsh faces Anthony Morton, while Drew Limond and Ezequiel Gregores clash at welterweight, and Luke Bibby vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes takes place at lightweight.

The final two prelim matchups consist of a super bantamweight encounter between the undefeated Marcus Sutherland and the winless Dylan Nixon, and a super lightweight fight between a debuting Reese Lynch and the unremarkable Jonatas de Oliveira, who has far more losses than wins.

Ad

Is there more boxing tonight?

Boxing fans will be delighted to know that there is one more event scheduled, one organized by MB Promotions, Tymex Boxing Promotions, and TVP Sport at Hala ZSP nr 1, ul. Kossaka 1A, in Opoczno, Poland. It starts at 12:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 AM P.T. for American fans, and 5:00 PM B.S.T. for those in the U.K.

Polish viewers, though, can tune in at 6:00 PM C.E.S.T. (Central European Summer Time). The seven-fight card is headlined by Przemysław Runowski vs. Lukas Dekys for the WBC Baltic welterweight, also featuring Piotr Stępień vs. Sándor Szabó for the Polish Youth lightweight title.

Ad

There's also Patryk Trochimiak vs. Denis Madry at lightweight, Sebastian Nowak vs. Oliver Chudzik at super middleweight, Sebastian Wiktorzak vs. Martin Pakodzi at light heavyweight, Batosz Golebiewski vs. Yaroslav Mazharov at middleweight, and Adrian Dziubałtowski vs. Erik Suchy at super lightweight.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications