Boxing tonight (November 16, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Tonight's boxing schedule has a trio of cards to offer eager fight fans, beginning with a Golden Boy Promotions and Boxxer event. Streamed on DAZN at 12 PM E.T. / 9 AM P.T., it is headlined by Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith in a cruiserweight barnburner.

'Zurdo' Ramirez puts his WBA cruiserweight title on the line while Billam-Smith defends his WBO cruiserweight strap. However, they aren't the only championship bout featured on the card. Oscar Collazo and Thammanoon Niyomtrong meet in one of the event's most anticipated bouts.

Collazo will be defending his WBO strawweight title, while Niyomtrong will took to retain his WBA (Super) strawweight belt in a clash of undefeated fighters. More championship action is followed by an interim WBC lightweight title bout between William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer.

Elsewhere, at light welterweight, Arnold Barboza Jr. locks horns with Jose Ramirez, with another bout in the same division featuring Oscar Duarte and Batyr Akhmedov. Lastly, there's Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Carlos Ramirez at welterweight. Next is a more under-the-radar event hosted by Boxing Insider Promotions.

Streamed on DAZN at 7 PM E.T. / 4 PM P.T., it features Dominique Crowder vs. Duke Micah at bantamweight, Avious Griffin vs. Adrian Gutierrez at welterweight, Giacomo Micheli vs. Ronnell Burnett at light welterweight, and Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. David Lobo Ramirez at light middleweight.

The rest are Donte Layne vs. Shaquille Cameron at super middleweight, Justin Figueroa vs. Omar Rosales at light middleweight, Shera Mae Patricio vs. Sarah Click at women's super bantamweight, Stacia Stuttles vs. Mariya Agapova at women's welterweight, and Bruce Seldon Jr. vs. Julio Mendoza at heavyweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately, there is, with a Miura Boxing event on DAZN at 8 PM E.T. / 5 PM P.T. It is main evented by Jimerr Espinosa vs. Rogelio Jimenez at light welterweight, with other bouts like Ibran Retamozo vs. Fernando Romero at super featherweight, and Sergio Córdoba vs. Carlos Danie Lopez at super flyweight.

More action sees Fernando Molina vs. Abraham Juárez at light welterweight, Ariel Gonzalez vs. Eduardo Cortes at lightweight, Carlos Arriaga vs. Diego Mompar Trevino at light welterweight, Brian Cannady vs. Jorge Jair Mejia at bantamweight, and Lazaro Medina vs. Eduardo Javier Ramos at welterweight.

Lastly, there's Luis Hernandez vs. Eduardo Gutierrez at super featherweight, Oswaldo Molina vs. Ian Aranda Rodriguez, also at featherweight, Regina Chávez vs. Madeline Sarmiento at light flyweight, and Andy Becerra Cabrera vs. Angel Garcia at featherweight.

