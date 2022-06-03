MMA fighter Brad Watchorn joins Oxford City Stars for ice hockey comeback

MMA fighter Brad Watchorn will join the Oxford City Stars in his return to ice hockey.

Brad Watchorn showcases impeccable toughness in two sports, namely MMA and ice hockey. He's had 10 MMA fights in total, but is a long-time hockey player. His career began in his hometown of Bracknell, England with the Bracknell Juniors, and this year he will be a new addition to the Oxford City Stars. Watchorn was ready to get back on the ice after being away for a few years and jumped at the opportunity when Oxford contacted him.

According to the Oxford Mail, Watchorn said:

“I’ve been away from the game for the last few years now. However, it’s been on my mind to get back on the ice and I was buzzing when Oxford got in touch and it didn’t take long for me to decide to sign."

Fans of Watchorn know him as a fierce hockey player who isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with a rival team. The head coach of the Oxford City Stars, Simon Anderson, is hoping to see his skillset dominate in future matches.

Anderson explained:

“Grit and toughness was something I felt we needed to address for this season. The game has changed a lot and the old fashioned enforcer role has gone out the sport."

He also added:

"I feel that Brad is in that mould and will certainly make other teams’ players play honest and think twice about taking liberties when he is around."

Watchorn has undoubtedly displayed his grit on the ice, and from the sound of it, he is excited to get out there and remind everyone of the name Watchorn.

Here is a video of Watchorn and Josh Tetlow from 2017, courtesy of Bees Supporters Club on Twitter:

Bees Supporters Club @BeesSupporters 🏒 Josh Tetlow and Brad Watchorn go head to head Josh Tetlow and Brad Watchorn go head to head 🐝🔥🏒 https://t.co/OVFsxB45QL

Brad Watchorn: Tough on the ice and on the mat

Brad Watchorn may not have been a dominant fighter in his professional MMA career, but one thing he brings to the game is unbelievable tenacity and resilience. His current record stands at two wins and eight losses. Watchorn experienced some crushing defeats, but he always got back up and went on to fight again. Similar to his hockey strategy, he goes for brawls and fights until he can't anymore. The 32-year-old English fighter last fought in 2017 against Hayden Critchfield, where he fell to brutal punches. Two bouts were scheduled for him after that at Raged UK but were unfortunately canceled.

From ice hockey to MMA, Watchorn has shown nothing but a tough, no-quit attitude. His return to hockey should elate fans who miss seeing him perform.

