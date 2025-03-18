  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Brady is going to ragdoll him", "Leon will KO him"- Fans react as Leon Edwards and Sean Brady lock eyes in intense first face-off ahead of UFC London

"Brady is going to ragdoll him", "Leon will KO him"- Fans react as Leon Edwards and Sean Brady lock eyes in intense first face-off ahead of UFC London

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Mar 18, 2025 20:13 GMT
Leon Edwards will face Sean Brady on March 22nd [Image Courtesy: @UFC_CA on X]
Leon Edwards will face Sean Brady on March 22nd [Image courtesy: @UFC_CA on X]

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will face Sean Brady at UFC London on March 22. Edwards lost his welterweight championship to Belal Muhammad in his last outing at UFC 304.

Ad

Having made his UFC debut back in 2014 and 'Rocky' has since then competed 18 times inside the octagon, winning 14 of those fights. He made two successful defenses of his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

On the other Brady made his UFC debut back in 2019 and has competed eight times in the octagon winning seven of those fights. His only loss came against Belal Muhammad at UFC 280. Brady has since then beat top-named contenders like Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns. Edwards and Brady faced off against each other outside the O2 Arena where they were scheduled to fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Many fans shared their reactions to the post, predicting the outcome of the fight in favor of Brady. One of them wrote:

"Brady is going to ragdoll him."

Others wrote:

"Leon will KO him."
"Big test for Brady. A dominant win against Rocky and he's setting himself up for a contender's matchup and title shot."

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Ad
Fan reactions
Fan reactions

Former UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards envisions road back to UFC gold

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is looking to get back to the win column against Sean Brady at UFC London after losing his title against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. According to Edwards a win against Brady will put him back in title contention. Edwards is ranked #1 in the division and was supposed to fight Jack Della Maddalena initially but ended up being placed opposite Muhammad in a title fight.

Ad

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Edwards said:

"I feel like, for me, it's a number one contender fight. I go out there and I perform like I know I will perform, I feel like the title shot is next. That's the only fight that makes sense for me."

Check out Leon Edward's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी