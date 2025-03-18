Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will face Sean Brady at UFC London on March 22. Edwards lost his welterweight championship to Belal Muhammad in his last outing at UFC 304.

Having made his UFC debut back in 2014 and 'Rocky' has since then competed 18 times inside the octagon, winning 14 of those fights. He made two successful defenses of his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

On the other Brady made his UFC debut back in 2019 and has competed eight times in the octagon winning seven of those fights. His only loss came against Belal Muhammad at UFC 280. Brady has since then beat top-named contenders like Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns. Edwards and Brady faced off against each other outside the O2 Arena where they were scheduled to fight.

Expand Tweet

Many fans shared their reactions to the post, predicting the outcome of the fight in favor of Brady. One of them wrote:

"Brady is going to ragdoll him."

Others wrote:

"Leon will KO him."

"Big test for Brady. A dominant win against Rocky and he's setting himself up for a contender's matchup and title shot."

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Fan reactions

Former UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards envisions road back to UFC gold

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is looking to get back to the win column against Sean Brady at UFC London after losing his title against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. According to Edwards a win against Brady will put him back in title contention. Edwards is ranked #1 in the division and was supposed to fight Jack Della Maddalena initially but ended up being placed opposite Muhammad in a title fight.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Edwards said:

"I feel like, for me, it's a number one contender fight. I go out there and I perform like I know I will perform, I feel like the title shot is next. That's the only fight that makes sense for me."

Check out Leon Edward's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

