"Brain damage on undeveloped brains" - Fans react to boxing coach sharing clip showing 10-year-old boxers left with bloodied faces following fight

A boxing coach has come under fire from fans after sharing a video on social media that appeared to show two 10-year-old boxers with bloodied faces.

Coach Henry Ramirez, whose gym is based in Riverside, California, shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) after leading a sparring session. In the video, it shows two 10-year-old boys with boxing gloves, helmets and pads on, but their faces and clothes are covered with blood. He captioned the post:

"So I posted this vid of sparring last night at our gym and you should see some of the messages I received lol boxing isn't for every kid but the ones who do it love it"

The video has understandly caused controversy, with many fans highlighting the dangers of letting two children with developing brains full throttle against each another. One fan wrote:

"Brain damage on undeveloped brains. Good job coach!"

Another fan wrote:

"You are a genuinely bad person and it's important that you hear that every day until you realize it."

One user responded:

"Brain damage at a young age waiting to happen"

One fan even went as far as to say it could be percieved as child abuse. They wrote:

"Child abuse. period. This ain't sparring."

X user @713carloss added:

"Kids going to grow up talking like Nate Diaz with a cte😭😭"

Boxing coach responds to controversy over 10-year-old sparring video

Henry Ramizer woke up this morning to find out that the post he made about two of his 10-year-old students had gone viral.

The video appeared to split boxing fans down the middle, with many either falling on the side of heavy criticism towards Ramirez, or being happy to see the younger generation taking interest in the sport.

Ramirez soon opted to take to social media respond to his critics, believing that there was nothing wrong with letting the two boys spar with one another. He tweeted:

"If the video I posted about kids sparring in my gym bothers you so be it !! I encourage you to Open up your own gym and do as you please"

He then followed up his post by adding:

"According to some of Twitter boxing experts I should never have kids sparring just hitting the bag before taking them to compete ok 😂👆 Never will we take a kid to compete before proving himself in the gym and once in awhile that will mean a tough sparring session"

