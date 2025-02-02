  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton: Full video highlights

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Feb 02, 2025 04:05 GMT
Brandon Figueroa (left) and Stephen Fulton (right) locked horns on February 1 [Image courtesy: @coolboysteph on Instagram]
Brandon Figueroa (left) and Stephen Fulton (right) locked horns on February 1 [Image courtesy: @coolboysteph on Instagram]

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton went toe-to-toe against each other in a clash for the WBC featherweight title on February 1. The event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight was a rematch as their first encounter took place in November 2021. That night, Fulton handed Figueroa his first professional loss as 'Cool Boy Steph' edged out a majority decision victory.

Figueroa started the rematch on a cautious note and used his jab to keep the fight at a distance.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the second round, Fulton landed a heavy right hand on Figueroa.

As the fight progressed, Fulton started getting the better of his opponent.

The fight lasted all 12 rounds and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Fulton. The three judges scored the contest 116-112, 116-112 and 117-111 in favor of 'Cool Boy Steph'.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Puneet Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी