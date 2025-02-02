Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton: Full video highlights

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton went toe-to-toe against each other in a clash for the WBC featherweight title on February 1. The event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight was a rematch as their first encounter took place in November 2021. That night, Fulton handed Figueroa his first professional loss as 'Cool Boy Steph' edged out a majority decision victory.

Figueroa started the rematch on a cautious note and used his jab to keep the fight at a distance.

In the second round, Fulton landed a heavy right hand on Figueroa.

As the fight progressed, Fulton started getting the better of his opponent.

The fight lasted all 12 rounds and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Fulton. The three judges scored the contest 116-112, 116-112 and 117-111 in favor of 'Cool Boy Steph'.

