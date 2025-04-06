  • home icon
Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa: Full video highlights

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Apr 06, 2025 04:37 GMT
Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa video highlights. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa video highlights. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Liam Talivaa stunned the boxing world with a knockout victory over undefeated prospect Brandon Grach in their scheduled eight-round heavyweight clash. The bout, which featured on the undercard of a high-profile event headlined by Tim Tszyu, was a major opportunity for both regional fighters to make a statement—and Talivaa delivered.

Grach entered the fight with a 3-0 record and a reputation as a knockout artist, while Talivaa brought more experience to the ring with a 6-1 record. From the opening bell, both men traded power shots in an intense, back-and-forth war.

Talivaa surprised early with sharp counterpunching, landing clean jabs and check hooks as Grach pressed forward. Grach had moments of success, particularly to the body, but his defense began to unravel by the third round. Talivaa dropped Grach in the third with a well-timed hook and continued to exploit the swelling around Grach’s right eye.

By round four, both men had landed hard uppercuts and combinations, but it was clear Talivaa was gaining momentum. In the fifth, Talivaa capitalized on an opening and dropped Grach again with a powerful combination.

Though Grach beat the count, he was unable to recover as Talivaa charged in to secure the finish with a brutal knockout at 1:08 of round five.

Talivaa’s underdog win boosts his profile and hands Grach the first loss of his pro career.

Check out the complete fight card results below:

Main Card:

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer –
  • Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa via. TKO (Round 5, 1:08)
  • Endry Saavedra def. Mikkel Nielsen via TKO (Round 8, 1:42)
  • Koen Mazoudier def. Dan Hill by UD (100-89, 99-90, 98-91)
  • Callum Peters def. William Lenehan via TKO (Round 1)
  • Isaias Sette def. Brent Walton by UD (48-46 x3)
Prelims:

  • Blake Wells def. Andrei Mikhailovich by split decision (59-55, 56-58, 58-56)
  • Cody Beeken def. Ryan Daye via TKO (Round 2)
  • Cooper O’Connell def. Benjamin Amos via TKO (Round 2)
Edited by Manjit Sarmah
