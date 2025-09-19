Brandon Moore vs. DeAndre Savage: Live round-by-round updates

The Brandon Moore vs. DeAndre Savage event will go down later this evening (Saturday, Sept. 19) at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, with Moore's USBA heavyweight title on the line.Moore (18-1) is on a four-fight win streak, most recently seen in a technical decision win over Stanley Wright in June. In the lead-up to the fight, the 31-year-old predicted a stoppage over his opponent before five rounds.Check out Brandon Moore's message for his opponent below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSavage (10-0-1 NC), meanwhile, is a dangerous knockout artist and has claimed all of his 10 pro boxing wins via stoppage. He was most recently seen in a second-round KO win over Colombia's Euardo Santana.According to BetMGM, Moore is a -800 favorite for the event with Savage a +500 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT and 1 AM BST. For live coverage and play-by-play updates on the event, stick with Sportskeeda.Brandon Moore vs. DeAndre SavageRound 1This information will be updated once the event is underway.