Brandon Moreno credits Dustin Poirier and others for his reformed mentality heading into UFC Mexico City

Former UFC men's flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has credited Dustin Poirier along with a host of others for helping to improve his fighting mentality.

Moreno is currently preparing to face-off against Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City on April 5. Last time out 'The Assassin Baby' made a successful return after an eight-month hiatus when he defeated Amir Albazi via unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old had previously been involved in six straight title bouts between 2020-2023, eventually losing the belt via a razor close split-decision loss to Alexandre Pantoja. He would then suffer another close decision defeat at the hands of Brandon Royval a year later, prompting him to take some time away from the octagon to re-group and reflect.

As Brandon Moreno prepares to make his return and secure another win that could see him fight for the flyweight title once again, he recently sat down with Daniel Cormier to discuss facing Erceg as well as how everything's been going.

During their chat, Moreno revealed he's been trying to emulate the mentality of fighter's like Dustin Poirier, who despite setbacks in the octagon, can appreciate everything they have. He said:

"I'm just trying to be focused after my last fight here in Mexico when I lost against Royval. I've tried to be more chill, spend time with my family, my wife and my daughters and say [to myself] 'Hey man, whatever happens in the future, you already won.' I look at fighters like Dustin Poirier and other fighters like man, I'm from the hood, I don't have nothing. Now I'm living my dream, you know? I try to get the same mentality [as Poirier] and man, right now I'm just enjoying it."

Check out Brandon Moreno's comments below (2:15):

Steve Erceg previews upcoming UFC Mexico City clash against Brandon Moreno

Steve Erceg recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming bout against Brandon Moreno, previewing how he believes their bout will play out.

The Australian is looking to prove he belongs at the top of the men's flyweight division as he hopes to return to the win column. 'Astro Boy' fought twice in 2024, coming up short against Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title before then suffering a knockout defeat at the hands of Kai Kara-France.

Speaking in a recent interview with James Lynch for Bodog Canada, Erceg discussed the bout against Moreno, stating:

"I think it's mostly going to be on the feet. I'm not saying that I'm not going to shoot [for takedowns]. I'm not. I think that'd be a mistake. And I'm not saying that he won't shoot. I think we both scramble well enough...But for the most part, I think we are going to be punching each other."

Catch Erceg's comments below:

Expand Tweet

