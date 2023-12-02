Brandon Moreno set to rekindle his UFC championship dreams with a February return to Mexico City against top-ranked contender

Seven months after losing the UFC flyweight belt, Brandon Moreno will be stepping back into the octagon.

First reported by Marcel Dorff, Moreno will be returning on February 24 against Amir Albazi in a five-round main event taking place in Mexico City. Albazi is coming off the best win of his career against Kai Kara-France in June 2023, one month before Moreno's last fight.

Per Dorff's announcement, the fight being rumored was first mentioned by ESPN Deportes reporter Carlos Legaspi on his podcast.

Currently in the UFC's rankings, Brandon Moreno sits at no. 1, while Amir Albazi is two spots below at no. 3.

The two top-five flyweights will also be squaring off just two months after the divisional title will be put on the line as champion Alexandre Pantoja will face Brandon Royval in the co-main event of UFC 296.

Fighting in Mexico for the first time since 2019, Moreno became the first-ever Mexican UFC champion when he first claimed the belt at UFC 263. However, the former champion has not won a fight in his home country since his third professional fight.

Who did Brandon Moreno fight last?

With the main event fight against Amir Albazi on Feb. 24, Brandon Moreno will be in his first non-title fight since 2020.

Moreno is coming off of a loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290, having lost his title in the process. Before the fight, Moreno re-gained the belt in his fourth fight with Deiveson Figueiredo, ending one of the most iconic rivalries in MMA history.

The fight with Albazi will be Moreno's sixth straight five-round fight. Albazi will be competing in his second straight main event and is currently undefeated in the UFC and 17-1 overall. Albazi has not lost since 2019.

Despite having 30 professional fights and already being a two-time UFC champion, Moreno is still just 29 years old.