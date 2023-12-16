Brandon Royval nickname origin: Why is the UFC flyweight known as 'Raw Dawg?'

UFC flyweight contender Brandon Royval has one of the most intriguing nicknames in combat sports.

This weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Bruce Buffer will stand in the centre of the octagon and bellow the name Brandon 'Raw Dawg' Royval to a sold out crowd as well as the millions watching at home. So where does the nickname come from?

Well, at the UFC Vegas 46 media day last year, Royval finally spoke up about his nickname and revealed the origin story behind it. According to the Colorado native, the name 'Raw Dawg' was actually given to him by a drunken fan during one of his fights. He explained:

“That nickname came from a drunk fan in the audience. He was yelling, ‘Brandon, raw dog him, raw dog him.' That happened when I was an amateur, and years after that [my team] were like yeah, Brandon 'Raw Dawg' Royval, and making jokes.”

He continued:

"When I fought for World Series of Fighting, I used it to see if they would say it on TV, and then I knocked the dude out, and I was like, ‘Well, I guess we’re sticking with this nickname.’ Once you have a nickname like 'Raw Dawg,' it doesn’t really go away.”

Catch Brandon Royval's comments here (8:40):

Brandon Royval wants to drag Alexandre Pantoja "through hell"

Brandon Royval is set to compete for UFC gold for the first time when he takes on Alexandre Pantoja for the men's flyweight title at UFC 296 this weekend.

'Raw Dawg' is heading into the bout on fine form, putting together a three fight win streak which includes back-to-back bonuses and two first round finishes. His clash against Pantoja is a rematch between the pair, with Pantoja handing him his last loss in the UFC back in 2021.

Ahead of the fight, Royval spoke with the MMA media and was asked about his preparations for the rematch and what he intends to do on Saturday night. He explained that he's planning on giving the Brazilian the toughest fight of his career. He said:

"Very early on in this camp, I had it in my head that I was going to have to put myself through hell to win this fight. So to win this fight and end this fight, I'm going to get dragged through hell and I'm going to drag him through hell and I've got to be comfortable in that fire."

Catch Royval's comments here (1:40):