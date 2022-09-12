“Can’t wait to see you do your thing again” - Brandon Vera excited for Martin Nguyen's return

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera is excited to see Martin Nguyen make his way back to the ONE circle. The Australian's next fight will be at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

On Instagram, the Filipino-American fighter shared an image of the card with the caption:

"Let’s go Martin!!!! Can’t wait to see you do your thing again 👊🏾💪🏾🤙🏾 [Martin Nguyen]"

ONE on Prime Video 2 will have three world title fights on tap. However, Vera is most excited to see the return of former two-division world champion 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen.

The 33-year-old Vietnamese-Australian fighter responded to Vera's Instagram post, commenting that he appreciates the support:

"Thank you Kuya!!! Miss you guys."

'The Situ-Asian' is booked to face 26-year-old Russian Ilya Freymanov. Freymanov is currently on a knockout win streak and will be making his debut in ONE Championship at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Brandon Vera, meanwhile, captured the ONE heavyweight world championship in 2015 when he stopped Paul Cheng. 'The Truth' defended his ONE gold in two fights, both via stoppage, before losing the strap to current king Arjan Bhullar.

Martin Nguyen is looking to face Eddie Alvarez

Martin Nguyen will have his hands full on September 30 when he faces Freymanov. But afterwards, Nguyen is looking to face renowned MMA superstar Eddie Alvarez next..

The former UFC champion heard the callout and replied to it during the joint ONE Championship and Amazon press conference, saying:

“I can't make featherweight, and I feel like if I ever fought Martin, I'd smash him to pieces ... But I just think we're on different levels. I respect Martin. I respect what he did in his division at featherweight, but I just don't think it would be a competitive matchup.”

Nguyen responded in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I'd let him think whatever he wants, man. He's accomplished a lot. He can do whatever -- he can say whatever he wants. I'm just going to keep it respectful, because we know mutual people and coaches and all that. If it ever happens, man, I'll prove otherwise. But other than that, man, I think he's delusional.”

Alvarez is not currently booked. So, if Nguyen is able to get through Freymanov at ONE on Prime Video 2, perhaps fans could see 'The Underground King' vs 'The Situ-Asian' in the near future.

