Former ONE heavyweight world champion 'The Truth' Brandon Vera is highly confident going into his bad-blood clash against Iranian wrestler Amir Aliakbari. The two are booked for a showdown at ONE 164 on December 3.

While speaking to CNN Sports Desk, Vera explained that he will not only win this bout but do so with a knockout:

"Aliakbari is a big dangerous opponent. He's scary. But we've seen it in the past, you just have to touch him. And in this fight, whether it be five, 10 minutes, or 15 minutes, what are the odds that I'm going to touch him on the chin? Ask yourself that, and know that he's going to go to sleep one way or another."

Watch the full interview below:

The Filipino-American Vera is a veteran MMA fighter with decades of experience. He's fought all over the world but found a home in ONE Championship.

Meanwhile, Iran's Amir Aliakbari is a dangerous fighter who has earned first place in the World Wrestling Championship and qualified for the Olympics as a Greco-Roman wrestler. He has won most of his MMA fights by way of knockout and will be looking to do the same to Brandon Vera when they meet.

Chatri Sityodtong is excited about Amir Aliakbari vs. Brandon Vera

The heavyweight clash at ONE 164 has the Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong excited. While speaking with CNN Sports Desk, he explained:

"Amir Aliakbari comes to bang. He's obviously a world championship wrestler, having won the world championship in wrestling, but he's also a dangerous KO striker, a heavyweight KO fighter. This is something every Filipino is going to love."

Furthermore, he stated that the grudge match will end in a knockout:

"There is no way this fight is going to end by decision. This is a KO artist versus KO artist fight in the heavyweight division. There is genuine bad blood between Amir Aliakbari and Brandon Vera. They dislike each other."

The ONE CEO and fans alike are looking forward to this battle booked for December 3 at ONE 164. Amir Aliakbari and Brandon Vera will both be looking to win via knockout.

Poll : 0 votes