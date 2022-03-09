BRAVE CF 57: Brad Katona is looking to follow in the footsteps of SBG Ireland teammate Conor McGregor 

Brad Katona is scheduled to fight Hamza Kooheji of Bahrain in the main event of BRAVE CF 57 on March 11, 2022. Katona and Kooheji will be fighting for the vacant BRAVE CF bantamweight title and will be headlining a card that has two more title fights.

A former UFC Fighter, Katona currently holds a professional record of 10-2. The Canadian has his eyes set on replicating the success of his teammate Conor McGregor and bringing another world title to the SBG Ireland cabinet.

Katona told Sportskeeda:

“Coming from a world class gym, there is a push and there is a culture of excellence. There is a culture of thriving. Fighters like Conor [McGregor] you know, were winning not just one title but two titles at two different weight classes, you know, being the first to do it. It’s you know, before we ran the four-minute mile, it was thought as impossible. Once it is cracked, everyone does it. There is always his culture in SBG to do something great and for me, this is one of those things, capturing the world title. BRAVE has a beautiful belt and I would love to bring it back to the gym and put it up with the other ones.”

The 30-year-old is on a two-fight winning streak in BRAVE CF, having secured wins over Bair Shtepin and Borislav Nikolic. He has the opportunity to make it three in a row and bring the title to SBG Ireland on Friday.

Brad Katona says he had the best fight camp of his life ahead of BRAVE CF title fight

Speaking further on the motivation that he gets from his gym, Brad Katona said that his team is always ready for a challenge. Katona also added that it was the best fight camp of his career, saying:

“Something my coach John Kavanagh preaches is, ‘We don’t have to get ready, we stay ready.' I guess it is a famous quote. But that’s what we do. That’s what led to all my success - hard work. Now I’m getting smarter and not just being the hardest worker in the gym. I’m being smarter about my approach in the gym. I brought in whatever experts I can to help refine the process. This is turning out to be the best camp of my life,”

Apart from the bantamweight title fight, BRAVE CF 57 will also feature a light heavyweight championship bout between Mohammed Fakhreddine and Mohamed Said Maalem. Additionally, Abdisalam Kubanychbek will fight Cleiton Silva for the interim lightweight title.

The event will take place on March 11th at the Khalifa Sports City Arena and will be live on www.bravecftv.com.

Edited by C. Naik