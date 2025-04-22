"Brazilian full power" - Fans feel the sheer power Fabricio Andrade unleashed on old nemesis Kwon Won Il in Bangkok

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has been terrorizing the division ever since he arrived in July 2020. This past January, he delivered one of the most devastating finishes of his career in defense of the throne he sits upon.
Taking place in the co-headliner of ONE 170, 'Wonder Boy' sought to crush Kwon Won Il's dreams of exacting his revenge for their June 2022 matchup, which the former won by knocking out the latter with a perfectly timed kick to the body in the first round.
The world's largest martial arts promotion shared multiple angles of Andrade finishing his South Korean rival once again, this time in just 42 seconds, starting with an uppercut to the liver on Instagram.
Check out the post below:
Fans felt Andrade's booming power through their screens and shared their reactions to seeing 'Pretty Boy' crumple to the canvas in the comments section:
"Supercharger 🔥👏👏👏 Brazilian fullpower."
"Power of south paw."
"Give him another fight to showcase his skills. He is among the best bantamweights on the planet 👑"
"Bro was so fast good cardio 🫁"
Fabricio Andrade seeking to fight at least two more times this year
With him producing a 42-second knockout to start his 2025 campaign, Fabricio Andrade is hoping to step inside the circle at least twice more this year after missing out the entirety of 2024 to nurse some nagging injuries that resurfaced at the wrong time.
In a sit-down interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade revealed his personal goals for the year:
"I'll be waiting for ONE Championship to give me the name. At least two to three more times this year, that's what I'm hoping to see or hear."
Watch the entire interview below: