  • "Brazilian full power" - Fans feel the sheer power Fabricio Andrade unleashed on old nemesis Kwon Won Il in Bangkok

"Brazilian full power" - Fans feel the sheer power Fabricio Andrade unleashed on old nemesis Kwon Won Il in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Apr 22, 2025 14:02 GMT
Fabricio Andrade knocked out Kwon Won Il for a second time in January 2025. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Fabricio Andrade knocked out Kwon Won Il for a second time in January 2025 [Photo via ONE ]Championship

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has been terrorizing the division ever since he arrived in July 2020. This past January, he delivered one of the most devastating finishes of his career in defense of the throne he sits upon.

Taking place in the co-headliner of ONE 170, 'Wonder Boy' sought to crush Kwon Won Il's dreams of exacting his revenge for their June 2022 matchup, which the former won by knocking out the latter with a perfectly timed kick to the body in the first round.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared multiple angles of Andrade finishing his South Korean rival once again, this time in just 42 seconds, starting with an uppercut to the liver on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Fans felt Andrade's booming power through their screens and shared their reactions to seeing 'Pretty Boy' crumple to the canvas in the comments section:

"Supercharger 🔥👏👏👏 Brazilian fullpower."
"Power of south paw."
"Give him another fight to showcase his skills. He is among the best bantamweights on the planet 👑"
"Bro was so fast good cardio 🫁"
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Fabricio Andrade seeking to fight at least two more times this year

With him producing a 42-second knockout to start his 2025 campaign, Fabricio Andrade is hoping to step inside the circle at least twice more this year after missing out the entirety of 2024 to nurse some nagging injuries that resurfaced at the wrong time.

In a sit-down interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade revealed his personal goals for the year:

"I'll be waiting for ONE Championship to give me the name. At least two to three more times this year, that's what I'm hoping to see or hear."

Watch the entire interview below:

Karl Batungbacal

Karl Batungbacal

Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.

Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.

On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
