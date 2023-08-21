Brazilian MMA beauty Ravena Oliveira turned heads in a yellow swimsuit at Copacabana beach ahead of UFC signing

Brazilian MMA fighter Ravena Oliveira left fans stunned by flaunting her beauty in a yellow swimsuit ahead of being signed with the UFC.

In an Instagram post uploaded a few weeks ago, Oliveira can be seen at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil while donning a yellow swimsuit.

Reacting to the same, fans have been left in awe of her beauty as they flooded the comment section of her post with compliments.

It was recently announced that 'Kenoudy', the 26-year-old MMA fighter from Brazil with a professional record of 7-1-1, has signed with the UFC. While her debut has been announced yet, she is set to fight in the women's bantamweight division as per reports.

Ravena Oliveira took to Instagram to share the news in a post where she was seen signing the UFC contract. She captioned the post by saying:

"'Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and your plans succeed.' Proverbs 16:3. I still can't believe this day has come God is faithful! I have a lot to talk about and a lot of people to thank."

Will Ravena Oliveira be successful in the UFC?

With Ravena Oliveira being signed to the biggest MMA promotion in the world, many fans are speculating about how her run in the UFC might go. It is worth noting that she had her first professional MMA fight in 2017.

While she had a rather unpleasant start to her career with her first fight being a draw and the other a submission loss, 'Kenoudy' has won seven straight fights since then.

The same helped Oliveira with getting a contract offered by the UFC. That said, it will be interesting to see if 'Kenoudy' can continue her winning run in the UFC when she makes her highly anticipated promotional debut.