Watch: Two Brazilian politicians lock horns in MMA fight to settle political differences

Two Brazilian politicians settled a political dispute in an MMA fight. There are currently three Brazilian champions in the UFC – Charles Oliveira, Glover Teixeira and Amanda Nunes. However, none of them were at the center of the hottest MMA story in Brazil over the past week.

Instead of taking their differences to court, Borba mayor Simao Peixoto and former councilor Erineu 'Mirico' Da Silva took it upon themselves to resolve the issue in a cage.

What started the feud? As it turns out, 'Mirico' wasn't a fan of how the mayor has been supervising and maintaining Balneario Lima, a water park in the city. Several months before the fight, the ex-councilman alleged that the attraction was poorly maintained and called Peixoto a "crook" according to The Guardian.

However, tensions escalated when Da Silva made a video, threatening to "beat up" the mayor. At that point, Peixoto challenged his rival to a mixed martial arts bout.

Watch the MMA bout between two Brazilian politicians:

How the fight between the two Brazilian politicians played out

The three-round affair between the pair of political rivals was reportedly held in the in the town’s sports center. A raucous crowd of spectators attended the circus fight to watch two of their leaders go at it.

Da Silva entered the cage first. When Peixoto finally made his way to the cage, the mayor approached his rival and made a throat-slitting gesture in what appears to be a teaser of what's to come.

When the fight began, the pair of Brazilian politicians wasted no time lunging at each other, but appeared to quickly gas out. 'Mirico' managed to send the mayor to the ground twice. He dropped Peixoto with a jab in the first round and took him down with a leg sweep later on.

The fight ended with some controversy, however, as the judges declared Peixoto the winner. Nonetheless, the Brazilian politicians seemingly buried the hatchet and finally shared an embrace after the bout. Peixoto later announced that the event was done to promote sports.

