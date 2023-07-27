BREAKING: 27-year-old MMA fighter Marcus Sims has reportedly passed away; former opponent Natan Levy pens heartbreaking tribute

According to reports, 27-year-old mixed martial artist Marcus Sims recently passed away. The former LFA fighter competed in the lightweight division and was on a three-fight losing slide. His record stands at 1-4.

The news was confirmed by UFC lightweight contender Natan Levy, who made his professional MMA debut against Sims at LFA 36 in March 2018 in a featherweight contest.

'Lethal' expressed his sorrow via an emotional post on Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself with Marcus Sims in the gym. He captioned the post:

"Gone way too soon. Marcus Sims, It was an honor to share the cage with you and become your friend. I’m sorry I couldn’t do more to help. My condolences to the family and friends. RIP brother.

Natan Levy further stated the importance of speaking out about mental health and not making rash decisions while under emotional duress. He continued:

"Everyone reading! If you are in pain, please talk to a loved one, call a hotline, or reach out to me before doing something irreversible, trust me, it is not the right decision."

While it's unclear what caused Sims' demise, Natan Levy's note appears to imply that the 27-year-old took his own life.

Marcus Sims last fought Tyshawn Williams in a lightweight contest at Shogun Fights 24 in March 2022. He lost the bout via first-round submission. While his professional record was an impressive one, Sims found considerable success as an amateur. He had an amateur MMA record of 4-1.