MMA
  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • BREAKING: 6 fights added to Bellator 299 in Dublin as full lineup is announced

BREAKING: 6 fights added to Bellator 299 in Dublin as full lineup is announced

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Aug 30, 2023 18:20 GMT
UFC 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards [Image Courtesy: Bellator official website]

Bellator 299 will take place on Saturday, September 23 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The headliner of the event will feature Johnny Eblen putting his middleweight title on the line against Fabian Edwards.

Bellator MMA has officially announced six more fights for its upcoming event in Ireland.

The additions include a major lightweight showdown between Mansour Barnaoui and Jay-Jay Wilson. Barnaoui's reputation has been solidified on a global scale, as he clinched lightweight championships in BAMMA, M-1 and Road FC promotions. Wilson, on the other hand, has predominantly competed within Bellator, showcasing his exceptional grappling skills and establishing himself as one of the promotion's premier submission experts.

Bellator 299's fight lineup now includes the following matchups: Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo in welterweight, Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan, and Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Martin McDonough in featherweight. Additionally, Davy Gallon faces Attila Korkmaz in lightweight, while Sergei Bilostennyi and Kasim Aras collide in a heavyweight clash.

Check out the revised fight card below:

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...