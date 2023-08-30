BREAKING: 6 fights added to Bellator 299 in Dublin as full lineup is announced

Bellator 299 will take place on Saturday, September 23 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The headliner of the event will feature Johnny Eblen putting his middleweight title on the line against Fabian Edwards.

Bellator MMA has officially announced six more fights for its upcoming event in Ireland.

The additions include a major lightweight showdown between Mansour Barnaoui and Jay-Jay Wilson. Barnaoui's reputation has been solidified on a global scale, as he clinched lightweight championships in BAMMA, M-1 and Road FC promotions. Wilson, on the other hand, has predominantly competed within Bellator, showcasing his exceptional grappling skills and establishing himself as one of the promotion's premier submission experts.

Bellator 299's fight lineup now includes the following matchups: Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo in welterweight, Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan, and Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Martin McDonough in featherweight. Additionally, Davy Gallon faces Attila Korkmaz in lightweight, while Sergei Bilostennyi and Kasim Aras collide in a heavyweight clash.

Check out the revised fight card below:

