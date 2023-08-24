Breaking: Amanda Ribas set to fight fellow Brazilian Luana Pinheiro at UFC event in November

An interesting strawweight bout has been added to the UFC Vegas 82 card, set to go down on November 18th. It will likely take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an all-Brazilian clash, Amanda Ribas will take on Luana Pinheiro. Journalist Marcel Dorff took to Twitter to share the news that was first reported by MMA Hoje, a Brazilian MMA outlet.

Dorff tweeted:

"Amanda Ribas (@amandaribasufc) will fight Luana Pinheiro (@LuPinheiroMMA) at #UFCVegas82 on November 18th. (first rep. @mmahoje) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023"

Fan-favorite Amanda Ribas is coming into the bout on the back of a TKO loss to Maycee Barber. Ribas has alternated wins and losses in her last five, winning two and losing three. She holds an overall record of 11-4. She will be itching to get back in the win column when she faces Pinheiro on November 18th.

Luana Pinheiro, on the other hand, is riding a nine-fight win streak, with three consecutive wins in the UFC. She most recently faced and beat Michelle Waterson-Gomez, albeit in a very closely contested bout that could have gone either way. She holds an 11-1 record overall, and will be facing the toughest test of her career to date in Amanda Ribas.

Amanda Ribas-Luana Pinheiro added to UFC Vegas 82, DWCS winner Payton Talbott to appear as well

While this high-profile strawweight bout between Ribas and Luana Pinheiro has been announced, a majority of the card is yet to be announced. That being said, DWCS contract winner, Payton Talbott will be facing Nick Aguirre at UFC Vegas 82.

Journalist Marcel Dorff also shared a couple more fights that have been added to the card. In a series of tweets, he revealed that Jordan Leavitt will be facing Chase Hooper, Cesar Almeida will be taking on Leroy Duncan and Kyung Ho Kang will be facing John Castaneda.

While the card may lack starpower in terms of big names, it certainly features a lot of prospects with a ton of potential, making it one that MMA fans will not want to miss.