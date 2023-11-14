Breaking: Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder set for separate bouts in December heavyweight boxing showdown in Riyadh

In a heavyweight boxing extravaganza, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are gearing up for separate showdowns on December 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The original plan had Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk squaring off in a historic undisputed heavyweight title fight on the same date in Riyadh. However, Fury's intense encounter with Francis Ngannou in October has forced a delay, pushing the undisputed title bout to February.

Joshua is stepping into the ring against Otto Wallin, while Wilder is set to face Joseph Parker on the stacked fight card. ESPN's Mike Coppinger broke the news on his official 'X' handle, confirming the separate bouts and adding that the event will also feature Daniel Dubois against Jarrell Miller and Frank Sanchez taking on Junior Fa.

"Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will fight in separate bouts on Dec. 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources told ESPN. Joshua will meet Otto Wallin while Wilder fights Joseph Parker. Daniel Dubois-Jarrell Miller and Frank Sanchez-Junior Fa on the stacked card as well."

Anthony Joshua, with a formidable fight record of 26 wins, including 23 knockouts, is no stranger to the heavyweight limelight. However, his opponent, Otto Wallin, a Swedish southpaw, boasts an impressive record of 26 victories in 28 professional fights, with his only setback coming against Fury in 2019.

In the co-main event, Deontay Wilder, the hard-hitting American, will lock horns with former WBO champion Joseph Parker. Wilder, known for his devastating knockouts, has seen limited action in recent years.

On the flip side, Parker has been on a winning streak, notching three victories in 2023, including a knockout win against Simon Kean on the Fury vs Ngannou undercard last month.

The heavyweight landscape is set for a seismic shift as these formidable fighters prepare to trade blows in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

