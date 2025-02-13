"Breaking barriers, bodies, and spirits" - Fans have all the love for Jake Peacock's inspiring journey ahead of ONE 171: Qatar

ONE Championship fans have welcomed British-Canadian Muay Thai star Jake Peacock with open arms since his sensational promotional debut last April at ONE Friday Fights 58, and he is preparing for another high-octane fight in just a few days.

Ahead of his bantamweight Muay Thai clash with Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, the world's largest martial arts promotion gave fans a look into Peacock's journey from being bullied as a child for not being born with a right forearm to becoming an absolute force of nature in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Peacock's story moved fans, and they wrote down their thoughts in the comments section, which can be read below:

"Breaking barriers, bodies, and spirits 💪🏾"

"True inspiration! Don't stop! 👏🏼"

"Truly one of the most incredible fighters on earth and definitely deserves to be put in some kind of hall of fame."

"Absolute warrior ❤️🙌"

"Such an inspiration 🙌"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, will host ONE 171. Fans can purchase tickets to the event via Q-Tickets.

Jake Peacock assesses his game plan for sneakily dangerous Shinji Suzuki

Jake Peacock believes he can make Shinji Suzuki his 12th career knockout victim when they cross paths at ONE 171. Still, that confidence is also telling 'The One' not to underestimate the 39-year-old Fujimakick Muay Thai Gym representative.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda MMA, the Dunamis Muay Thai athlete promised he would remain wary of Suzuki's offense while sticking to his high-pressure style:

"Though I've said that it would be difficult to find holes in his game, I'm not going to underestimate what he brings to the ring. He's experienced, and I know a couple of things might surprise me."

