BREAKING: BKFC fighter Jerald Gregori passes away at 28, alleged cause of death is suicide

28-year-old BKFC fighter Jerald Gregori has reportedly passed away.

BKFC founder and president David Feldman shared the news of Gregori's passing on his personal Facebook account and paid his condolences.

Feldman wrote:

"Saddened and shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Jerald Gregori. If any one of my fighters ever needs to talk about anything, I am a phone call away. People have issues and get depressed, I will always be there when needed. Talk to someone please. Very sad. RIP Jerald!"

Here's a screenshot of the post:

Gregori's mother confirmed the news of his passing, commenting under Feldman's post.

From the heartfelt messages posted by Gregori's friends, family, and fellow fighters, it can be understood that the fighter took his own life.

You can read the tributes on his Facebook account here.

The Montana native was slated to fight Guillermo Perez at BKFC 34 on December 3rd in Hollywood, Florida.

BKFC fighter Jerald Gregori's pro fighting career

Gregori started his career in 2016, going 2-6 on the amateur MMA circuit before switching to pro boxing. After suffering a first-round TKO loss in his debut in 2019, Gregori switched a second time by going into bare knuckle boxing.

He dropped another first-round knockout loss in bare knuckle boxing before joining BKFC last year. Gregori went 0-2 in the promotion, losing both bouts within the opening minute. The first loss came against JR Ridge at BKFC Fight Night on December 9, 2021, and the second defeat was to Marciano Hernandez at BKFC 23 on April 8, 2022.

His former opponent JR Ridge shared an 'RIP' message on Gregori's Facebook account.

