BREAKING: Claressa Shields re-signs with the PFL

Boxing world champion Claressa Shields will still fight under the PFL banner. Shields and the Professional Fighters League have come to a multi-year agreement. She will return inside the PFL cage in 2024.

The promotion broke the news on their social platforms with the fighter herself announcing the news via a video message.

I have some great news today. So, after a year and half of dominating boxing, I'm happy to annouce that I will be expanding my deal with the PFL. I will be fighting inside the smart cage next year at 155 lbs.

Shields started her MMA journey inside the PFL cage on June 11, 2021, against Brittney Elkin. She won her debut by T/KO in the third round. The world champion boxer lost her second MMA fight on October 28, 2021, against Abigail Montes via a split decision.

Thus, with a 1-1 MMA record she has been out of the cage for around two years. However, Shields' inactivity was only inside the cage as she stepped inside the boxing ring on three occasions against Ema Kozin, Savannah Marshall, and Maricela Cornejo, in that order.

Claressa Shields sounds off on Jake Paul

Claressa Shields has been dominating boxing for years. She is widely considered the greatest female boxer of all time. In fact, the boxer refers to herself as 'GWOAT.'

Recently, Shields went after Jake Paul for doubting her skills inside the ring. In a direct tweet to 'The Problem Child', Shields reminded him about her fight outcome against Savannah Marshall, whom Paul picked to win.

Shields demanded Paul make a fight between her and Shadasia Green. So, she could prove him wrong again.

Green had some harsh words for Shields after winning her last fight, which escalated the tension between them. Even Shields was not impressed with Green's performance.

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields So y’all want me to go handle Shadasia at 168 y’all said! That performance I seen tonight was so low tier! But If the fans want it! I’ll take her! Beat her too!🤑🤑

With this PFL deal and the boxing rivalries, it appears Shields has a lot on her hands.