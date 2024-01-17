BREAKING: Dana White confirms Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF title fight for UFC 300  

Dana White recently confirmed that Max Holloway will challenge Justin Gaethje for the BMF title at UFC 300 in April. The UFC CEO also announced that a blockbuster fight between promotional veterans Jim Miller and Bobby Green will also go down at the milestone event.

White recently took to social media to make the announcements and revealed that the Gaethje-Holloway fight will be contested at the 155-pound weight limit. Both fighters have been going back and forth on social media over the past few weeks and appeared eager to settle their differences in the cage. Both fighters are expected to put on a striking masterclass with the BMF title on the line at UFC 300.

Gatheje is on a two-fight win streak, and last defeated Dustin Poirier via second-round knockout to take home the UFC's symbolic 'Baddest Motherf***er' championship. Holloway also won his last two fights and is coming off an impressive third-round knockout victory over Jung Chan-Sung ('The Korean Zombie') at UFC Singapore last August.

On the other hand, Miller is a bonafide UFC icon, and the 40-year-old American is the all-time leader in UFC victories. He's also got the most finishes in the lightweight division and is tied with Charles Oliveira for the most submissions at 155 pounds.

Miller is coming off an impressive third-round submission win over Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84 last weekend and will be going up against 'King' on one of the biggest fight cards in recent memory at UFC 300. Green is coming off a first-round knockout loss against Jalin Turner at UFC Austin in December.