Breaking: Dana White's Contender Series faces fight cancellation due to medical issues

A sudden change has been made to the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) 59 card. Producer Ken Hathaway broke the news, revealing that a flyweight bout between Felipe Dos Santos and Luciano Pereira has been canceled.

In a Tweet, MMA publication MMA Junkie said:

"From @kenshathaway ,per UFC officials at the Dana White's Contender Series 59 weigh-ins, due to medical issues for Luciano Pereira, his flyweight bout against Felipe Dos Santos is off. Dos Santos weighed in as a formality. #DWCS59"

Expand Tweet

Dana White's Contender Series 59 will be available for live streaming on ESPN+ in the United States. The card is set to begin at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, August 22nd. The cards typically feature five bouts, with prospects competing to earn a UFC contract.

The August 22nd DWCS 59 card was also set to feature five fights. With the sudden cancellation and incredibly late notice, the card will likely feature just four contests.

Dana White's Contender Series 59 Full Card

With the removal of Felipe Dos Santos and Luciano Pereira, Dana White's Contender Series 59 is set to feature some fighters with a lot of potential.

Dutch fighter Isis Verbeek (4-1) will face the unbeaten Josefine Knutsson (5-0) in a bout that will be contested under the women's strawweight division. Another name amongst a surging wave of Peruvian fighters, Luis Pajuelo (7-1), will face American Robbie Ring at 145 lbs.

Also fighting on the card will be Brazilian Kaik Brito, a fairly experienced fighter with a 16-4 record. He will welcome Welshman Oban Elliot into the octagon, with the fight contested at 170 lbs.

The featured bout of the night will see Israeli fighter Eli Arnonov face American Zach Reese. Both fighters are currently undefeated and have been touted as prospects to watch. Both fighters have a chance to truly announce themselves with an impressive performance.

This past weekend, DWCS alum Sean O'Malley became the UFC bantamweight champion. As a result, the fighters competing at DWCS 59 should be aware that the sky is the limit, and all of them will be looking to make the most of this opportunity.

Check out this clip of DWCS alum Sean O'Malley becoming the 135 lb champion: