Breaking: Deontay Wilder arrested in LA on felony firearm offense, set to appear in court on May 23

Although it remains one of the biggest sports in the world, boxing has very few superstars, but the destructive Deontay Wilder is definitely one of them. Despite his stature in the ring, he isn't free from law and order, and that was on display today following his arrest in Los Angeles on firearm charges.

'The Bronze Bomber' has made a career in the ring by showcasing his explosive power and is widely regarded as one of the very best the sport has to offer. Having only ever lost to a man many believe to be the greatest of all time Tyson Fury, it's clear that the 37-year-old is an iconic figure of heavyweight boxing.

Announced on social media earlier today, Deontay Wilder was arrested in L.A. following a routine traffic stop where police found marijuana and a pistol in his car. After spending over 5 hours behind bars, the athlete was booked on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon and later released from jail [h/t TMZ Sports].

Despite still being one of the standout competitors in the boxing world, recent reports suggested that Wilder was open to welcoming former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring for his highly-anticipated debut.

Surprisingly, while both agreed to the bout, the boxer also stated his interest in a two-fight deal with 'The Predator', in which he would step into the cage and make his first appearance in mixed martial arts.

Deontay Wilder's next fight: Who is 'The Bronze Bomber' rumored to be stepping into the ring against?

Deontay Wilder is a man in demand right now, and alongside the aforementioned Francis Ngannou clash, there is another blockbuster bout that could go down later this year.

According to UK fan-favorite Anthony Joshua, the pair are set to meet in December and produce one of the most eagerly-anticipated fights in the sport in decades. The two push the pace and aim to score huge knockouts against their opponents, which will likely produce fireworks when they meet in the ring.

'AJ' got back to winning ways with a safe performance last time out, bringing an end to his two-fight losing skid. The Brit hasn't scored a knockout victory since 2020 and will be hoping to display his qualities in a win that would rank above his greatest ever in his possible fight against Deontay Wilder.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua on fighting Deontay Wilder: "That's what's happening. It's public news, we're throwing it down in December."



Anthony Joshua on fighting Deontay Wilder: "That's what's happening. It's public news, we're throwing it down in December."

